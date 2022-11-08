Trump calls Pelosi 'an animal'

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
748
Olivia Olander
·1 min read

Former President Donald Trump on Monday called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “an animal,” days after her husband was attacked with a hammer by a man charged with seeking to kidnap the speaker.

“I think she’s an animal, too, to tell you the truth,” Trump said at a rally near Dayton, Ohio, on behalf of Republican candidates on the eve of the midterm elections, before referring to Pelosi and the House impeaching him twice.

Trump made the comment about Pelosi immediately after mentioning an MS-13 gang member convicted of murder, to whom he referred the same way: “This was an animal.”

The speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked on Oct. 28 in San Francisco by a person charged with seeking to kidnap her and harm other Democrats. The attack has raised concerns, especially among Democrats, about political violence and Republican rhetoric.

Trump seemed to refer to potential backlash he would get from his comment: “They’ll say, ‘What a horrible thing. He called Nancy Pelosi an animal,’” the former president said.

“I will never use the word bullshit again. But what she did to us in this country … ” Trump said at the rally, trailing off.

He also referred to the speaker as “crazy Nancy Pelosi,” as he frequently has before.

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.” In a wide-ranging CNN interview, the Democratic leader did not disclose her future plans if the party loses the House majority, as many believe Pelosi and others will step down. Known for her stiff resolve, Pelosi's voice cracked with emotion and she acknowledged she was “close to tears” as she described the trauma of the attack on her 82-year-old husband and the sadness she felt for the country.

  • Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’

    Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’Reuters

  • Donald Trump again teases 2024 presidential bid, saying he'll make a 'big announcement' on November 15 — the same day Mike Pence's memoir is scheduled to be published

    At an Ohio rally to endorse Senate candidate JD Vance, Donald Trump once again alluded to announcing a campaign for the White House.

  • Elmer Stewart Rhodes Throws Oath Keepers Under The Bus

    The leader of the far-right group said anyone who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't following his orders. Prosecutors say he egged them on.

  • Nancy Pelosi discusses the trauma of the attack on her husband while Trump calls to 'end crazy Nancy Pelosi's career once and for all'

    Nancy Pelosi discussed the violent assault against her husband in a CNN interview that aired just before Trump took the stage at a rally in Ohio.

  • Prosecutors press Rhodes on inflammatory messages to fellow Oath Keepers

    During cross-examination Monday in his trial on seditious conspiracy charges, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes likened his militia group to the patriots who fought in the American Revolution.

  • New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

    HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) -A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates. Hobbs does not have an abortion clinic, but could be a place for such a clinic that could serve people from Republican-controlled Texas, to the east.

  • DeSantis Campaign Video Hints at National Aims and Draws Trump's Ire

    Back in April, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, released “Sweet Florida,” a catchy campaign anthem by two current members of the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. That song, with lyrics including “You can take it to the bank he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House,” served as the walk-on song for DeSantis’ campaign events but never went viral outside of conservative circles. As of Monday, it has about 328,000 views on YouTube and another 1.1 million on the conservative v

  • A QAnon believer was convicted of premeditated murder after allegedly trying to kill everyone on the sex offender list in a California city

    Prosecutors stated Rory Banks killed a man in part because he was inspired by QAnon falsehoods and believed in a conspiracy theory about pedophiles.

  • Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’

    Former president lashes out at Speaker less than two weeks after her husband was brutally attacked in San Francisco

  • Right-wing figures are ripping into Trump for mocking Ron DeSantis ahead of the midterms

    Trump had given DeSantis the nickname "DeSanctimonious," prompting right-wing pundits who usually support the former president to criticize him.

  • Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida

    Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. Trump explained that he wanted “nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," even after he had sparked a frantic effort to hold him off after he had told people he was considering officially launching his next campaign Monday night at the rally.

  • Don Lemon Dings CNN Colleague’s McCarthy Interview Over Lack of Fact-Check

    CNNDon Lemon did not seem terribly impressed with his own network’s sought-after interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, wondering aloud on Monday how the Republican congressman managed to get away with not being fact-checked.“I think it’s important to have Kevin McCarthy on, but it needs to be fact-checked,” Lemon said to his CNN This Morning co-hosts. “A lot of what he said in the interview was not factual.”The newly minted morning host’s comments followed CNN congressional report

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Civil rights organizations sue over 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in Atlanta-area county

    The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) filed a lawsuit on Sunday urging an extension of the absentee ballot deadline for roughly 1,000 voters in an Atlanta-area county after local election officials failed to send them their requested ballots. Cobb County election officials on Friday announced 1,046 requested absentee ballots…

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom

    In the third quarter of 2022, falling home prices erased a record $1.3 trillion in home equity. It isn't over yet.

  • Early election night results might not indicate final tallies (and why that's OK)

    As early Election Day results come in on Tuesday, it will likely appear that a Republican candidates vying for any number of the federal or statewide races appear to be leading their Democratic opponents, even by large margins. This phenomenon was popularized as the "red mirage" or the "blue shift" after the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump took a deceptive lead in several competitive states on Election Day due to delays in counting of Democrats' mail-in ballots -- their preferred method of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- only to eventually dissipate when the entire reserve of votes was totaled. The illusion was a principal component of Trump and his allies' false claims that the contest was fraudulent upon his ultimate loss to Joe Biden.

  • Republicans Fed Cycle of Misinformation About Pelosi Attack

    WASHINGTON — Within hours of the brutal attack last month on Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the House, activists and media outlets on the right began circulating groundless claims — nearly all of them sinister, and many homophobic — casting doubt on what had happened. Some Republican officials quickly joined in, rushing to suggest that the bludgeoning of an octogenarian by a suspect obsessed with right-wing conspiracy theories was something else altogether, dismissing it as an inside

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T