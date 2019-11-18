Trump calls Pence aide set to publicly testify in impeachment inquiry a 'Never Trumper'

President Trump on Sunday blasted Jennifer Williams, a State Department employee who serves as a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, accusing her of being a "Never Trumper."

"Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement [sic] from Ukraine," Trump tweeted. "Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers who I don't know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!" Earlier this month, Williams testified behind closed doors as part of the House impeachment inquiry, and she is set to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday for a public hearing.

The transcript of Williams' deposition was released on Saturday. Williams testified that during Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she was listening from the White House Situation Room. Trump asked Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, and Williams told lawmakers this seemed "unusual and inappropriate" and "shed some light on possible other motivations" for Trump holding off on giving Ukraine military aid.

Williams also testified that she did review a transcript of Trump's April phone call to Zelensky, ahead of Pence's own conversation with the Ukrainian leader. Trump has called several people who are cooperating with the impeachment inquiry "Never Trumpers," including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council and acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor.

