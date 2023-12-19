Trump calls for primary challenge against Texas GOP lawmaker — despite passed deadline

Former President Donald Trump wants a primary candidate to challenge Texas Rep. Chip Roy — despite the filing deadline passing a week ago.

In a social media post late Monday night, Trump labeled Roy (R-Texas) a so-called RINO, a Republican in Name Only.

“Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy. For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The Texas primary filing deadline passed on Dec. 11. There are no other Republicans running in the March 5 primary to challenge Roy.

Tensions between Trump and Roy aren’t new. Roy was among the Republicans who voted against overturning the results of the 2020 election. When Roy ran for conference chair in 2021, Trump backed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who won the post.

Roy has backed one of Trump’s GOP opponents in the 2024 presidential race: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.