Trump calls Putin's Ukraine strategy "very savvy"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Former President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after Putin recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Why it matters: Western leaders have denounced the declaration as a violation of international law and Ukrainian sovereignty. Russian forces have moved into Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: In an interview with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on Tuesday, Trump called Putin's move "genius" and "very savvy."

  • "Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?'"

  • "And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper," Trump added. "That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. ... Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. … I know him very well. Very, very well."

  • "By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable," Trump claimed. "And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad."

The big picture: Trump's former White House national security adviser has warned that the U.S. must formulate plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in case Russian troops depose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Go deeper: 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Ticks Up as Biden Announces New Russia Sanctions

    Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up slightly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was changing hands at $38,009 at press time. Bitcoin had remained flat throughout most of the day Tuesday after opening at just below $37,000.

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisisBlinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasionLawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to UkraineBiden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begunRussia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is comingGermany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actionsGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How we got her

  • Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.Stay on top of the latest ma

  • Companies Shelling Out More Capital in 2022

    Many companies increased their capital expenditure budgets in 2022 to grow and expand their footprint.

  • Biden Says U.S. Will Sanction Russian Banks, Sovereign Debt, and Individuals for Ukraine Aggression

    The U.K. announced its own sanctions on five Russian banks and three oligarchs with close links to Moscow.

  • A Twosday unlike any other

    Yo, banana boy! Not calling you names – like today's date, it's a palindrome. Here's Tuesday's biggest news.

  • Analysis-Putin moves on Donbass but signals deeper designs on Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin has shifted the Ukraine crisis into a new, more dangerous phase with a barrage of words and actions that suggest his ultimate aims go far deeper than extending Russian sway over two struggling separatist regions. Putin signed friendship treaties on Monday night with the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics proclaimed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in a move denounced as illegal by the West and met with immediate sanctions, including on Russian banks and a major new gas pipeline. But it was the extraordinary televised speech preceding the signing that offered deeper clues to Putin's thinking, as he twisted centuries of history into an hour-long diatribe portraying Ukraine as an artificial nation with no tradition of statehood.

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • Trump Dubs Putin's Ukraine Strategy A Work Of 'Genius'

    Russian forces have begun invading Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he regarded sections of the neighboring nation to be "independent."

  • Donald Trump's Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store

    Users downloaded Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) backed Truth Social 170,000 times since its launch, as per research firm Apptopia, Reuters reports. The former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture topped downloads on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store after its late launch on February 20. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock was also trending high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders. Assoc

  • Man stole $34,000 from disabled veteran he was hired to help in Pennsylvania, feds say

    The man was appointed as a Veterans Affairs fiduciary for this veteran in 1989, officials say.

  • President Biden implements new sanctions against Russia

    With the White House calling Russian deployments in eastern Ukraine an invasion, it’s expected to follow up with tough sanctions. President Joe Biden has made clear the United States intends to deploy sweeping financial penalties, not American troops, to hit Russia over President Vladimir Putin's moves against Ukraine.

  • Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is coming

    Russia's foreign ministry announced it will evacuate its embassy staff from Ukraine as soon as possible, citing "repeated attacks" by Ukrainians since 2014.The big picture: The evacuation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces. [Read the latest updates.]Stay on t

  • OnPolitics: White House levies sanctions against Russia

    Biden and western leaders denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and rolled out punishing sanctions for his decision to invade eastern Ukraine.

  • Virgin Galactic stock rises after narrower Q4 loss, first sales

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares rose more than 3% late Tuesday after the space-tourism company reported a narrower quarterly loss and said that demand for its "one of a kind" space flights is strong.

  • An ex-Trump aide said a White House gathering with Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, was 'the craziest meeting I've ever been to'

    Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.

  • Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

    Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy.""I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said...

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • Ohio Senate Debate Takes a Turn as One Candidate Spars with an Audience Member

    Josh Mandel — a leading candidate for the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio — has raised eyebrows for comments about refugees and immigrants and support for alt-right personalities