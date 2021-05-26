Trump calls reported convening of grand jury in NY probe 'purely political'

1 / 3

Trump calls reported convening of grand jury in NY probe 'purely political'

Dareh Gregorian
·2 min read

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted reports that a special grand jury had been convened to hear evidence against the Trump Organization, calling it “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” the former president said in a statement.

New York prosecutors’ imminent presentation of evidence against Trump’s business, first reported by the Washington Post, citing two people familiar with the development, signals that the criminal investigation into the former president has entered a new phase.

The panel was recently convened by the Manhattan district attorney's office, and will hear evidence in other cases as well, the sources told the Post. The district attorney has not confirmed the reports.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance's office has been investigating a variety of allegations of financial improprieties against Trump's company for about two years. Court documents show that Vance is probing "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization," which could include falsifying business records, insurance fraud and tax fraud.

Vance started investigating the company and its top executives after it was disclosed that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her claim that she had sex with Trump, an allegation he has denied.

Cohen also alleged in testimony before Congress that the Trump Organization sometimes lied about its financial condition to evade taxes or obtain favorable loan terms.

Daniel R. Alonso, a former top deputy to Vance who is now a white-collar defense lawyer, said convening a special grand jury typically means that "it's highly likely they're going to be presenting charges against someone."

It also enables prosecutors to subpoena witnesses to testify before the panel, Alonso said.

The DA's probe appeared to pick up steam in recent weeks, with New York Attorney General Letitia James's office acknowledging it was helping Vance's office.

James' office had been criminally investigating the personal taxes of Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, an official close to the investigation said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Evidence points to all of them': 3 Trump insiders speak in TV exclusive

    In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg discuss the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, investigators' interest in Trump and Allen Weisselberg's taxes, the people they believe have the most criminal exposure in the probe, and more. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-rangin

  • Washington Post reports Manhattan district attorney has convened grand jury in Trump criminal probe

    New reporting from the Washington Post finds that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has convened a grand jury in its investigation into Trump’s businesses. Former assistant director for counter intelligence Frank Figliuzzi breaks down what that means for the state of the investigation and what kind of trouble the former president and his associates could be in.

  • 'I Owe Him My Life': Chinese Runner Describes Mountain Rescue

    The day began in jittery anticipation as 172 Lycra-clad runners jumped up and down at the starting line of the 62-mile mountain race in Gansu province, China. Zhang Xiaotao noticed the wind as it blew the hats off some of his competitors. It was an early sign of the challenge ahead. A few hours later, Zhang, 30, would be lying unconscious on the rugged mountain, according to a written account that he shared on Chinese social media. Zhang, a sports blogger, was among the group of survivors who were rescued when whipping rain turned to hail and temperatures plummeted hours into the ultramarathon Saturday. More than 1,200 rescuers were dispatched to find bodies in the storm. Twenty-one runners died, many of them after suffering from hypothermia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times According to his account, Zhang began to climb the toughest part of the race when icy rain and hail fell harder and obscured his view. “It kept hitting my face and my eyes began to blur, and I couldn’t see the road clearly,” he wrote. The wind grew so strong that he slipped and fell nearly a dozen times until he could no longer pick himself up and eventually passed out. He woke up in a cave, wrapped in a quilt next to a fire built by a shepherd who had found him and carried him to safety. “I owe him my life,” Zhang wrote. Local government officials who organized the ultramarathon at the Yellow River Stone Forest Park said that the tragedy had been caused by a sudden and unpredictable change in the weather that occurred a few hours into the race when runners were climbing 6,500 feet above sea level to the 12-mile mark. Stories of runners stranded with no cellphone reception and ill equipped for hail and strong winds have gripped Chinese headlines since Saturday. By Sunday evening, the higher provincial government in Gansu, a northwestern province, had set up a team to investigate the deaths. Some state news media have raised questions about the decision not to cancel the race and what could have been done to prevent the loss of life. Zhang Xuchen, the mayor of the nearby city of Baiyin who had fired the starting pistol, apologized on national television and bowed as he expressed his sorrow for those who had died. Zhang could easily have been one of them. Shortly before he began to stumble up the mountain, Zhang overtook Huang Guanjun, the champion of the men’s marathon for hearing-impaired runners at the 2019 Chinese National Paralympic Games. As Zhang was passing, Huang pointed to his ear and waved to indicate he could not hear Zhang. “Later I found out that he was deaf and mute,” Zhang wrote. Huang died on the same mountain pass not long after the encounter. The race at Yellow River Stone Forest Park was popular with extreme athletes for whom running the length of more than two marathons can be a monthly event. But the deaths, by far the most to occur during a single race, highlight the persistent danger that ultrarunning poses, even to veterans of the sport, which attracts thousands of newcomers each year. At the same time, as ultrarunning and trail racing has gained popularity during the past two decades, leaders of the sport have continued to up the ante, putting on increasingly difficult and longer races, many continuing for several days and hundreds of miles and including both high-altitude climbs and extreme temperatures. Critics have argued that some races have begun to blur the line between the rugged and the reckless. The race Saturday had been organized by the local government for the past four years and was seen as a way to promote tourism in the area, one of China’s poorest provinces. Competitors are usually mountaineers, ultramarathon runners and trail runners, many of whom are motivated by the prize money as well as the glory. The award for the Yellow River Stone Forest Park race was around $2,300, according to the event’s social media account. Yun Yanqiao, a respected Chinese trail runner, did not compete in the race on Saturday but lost two friends, Huang Yinbin, 28, and Liang Jing, 31, an ultramarathon champion. For Huang and Liang, running ultramarathons was as much about the sport as it was about the monetary award, Yun said. Neither Liang nor Huang came from wealthy backgrounds. Yun said he believed that Liang ran the race for his wife and young child as well as for his passion. “He was someone who always worked really hard at training and at racing," Yun said. "He was someone who cared for his family a lot.” Another survivor, well-known Chinese mountaineer Luo Jing, described her experience to the state broadcaster CCTV. As she and other runners began the steep ascent and the air thinned with the high altitude, she said, she noticed more and more runners stopping on the side of the road, trembling from the cold. “They said it was too cold on the mountain, and they all wore shirts and shorts,” Luo told CCTV. “Someone told us: Go down the mountain; some people are already foaming at the mouth.” Luo posted a short video on her way down the mountain on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. “I’m going back now, I’m safe,” Luo says in the video as the wind batters her phone and the waves of freezing rain obscure the background. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

    The court ruled that the officer, Youssef Mohieldin al-Fiky, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, rammed a protester with his car as security forces were dispersing a sit-in outside the military headquarters in June 2019. The protester, Hanafy Abdel-Shakour, was one of over 120 people killed during the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan that June. It followed two months after the military ousted then-President Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule.

  • Rams CB Jalen Ramsey cryptically recruits Julio Jones on Twitter amid trade rumors

    Count Jalen Ramsey among those who think the Rams should trade for Julio Jones.

  • Donald Trump: Grand jury secretly convenes to hear evidence in New York probe

    A grand jury has been secretly convened in New York to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump if criminal charges are brought against him or his businesses, according to reports. The move, reported on Tuesday by the Washington Post, indicates that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance may have found evidence of a crime — either by Mr Trump, the Trump Organization or its executives — in an investigation that has been going for more than two years. The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, according to the Post. It is not yet clear when, or even if, the grand jury will be asked to consider returning any indictments. The decision is a huge development - no former US president has ever been charged with a crime.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • In signing restrictive abortion law, Texas Gov. Abbott is trying to run our lives

    Often, women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. What happened to personal liberty?

  • Kansas woman alleging dorm rape convenes own grand jury

    A Kansas woman who alleges consensual sex with a friend in his college dorm room turned into a terrifying assault took matters into her own hands when prosecutors declined to bring rape charges. Madison Smith, 22, collected the hundreds of signatures necessary to empanel the grand jury after the county prosecutor resolved the case by allowing Jared Stolzenburg to plead guilty to aggravated battery and receive two years’ probation. Smith, who graduated earlier this month from Bethany College in Lindsborg, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Wichita, is part of a generation of women emboldened to go public with their stories due to the #MeToo movement.

  • Grand jury to determine any criminal charges against former President Donald Trump

    ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses the latest on the investigation into the former president and his family business, as well as Trump’s response to a lawsuit over his role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 60,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust was followed by a surge in signatories to the petition.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Andrew Yang ridiculed after saying Times Square was his favorite subway stop

    Mayoral candidate mocked for favourite station and his wife spoke out against ‘racist’ cartoon

  • Moderna COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

    It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine shown to offer adequate protection in children along with Pfizer’s.