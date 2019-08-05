Trump decries white supremacy, video games following shootings

President Donald Trump on Monday spread blame for two mass shootings over the weekend, condemning white supremacy while calling for changes to mental health laws and criticizing violent video games.

But Trump sidestepped major proposals to crack down on guns in a televised address, and did not acknowledge Democrats’ claims that his inflammatory immigration rhetoric has contributed to violence like Saturday's attack in El Paso, Texas.

The gunman accused of killing 22 people at a Walmart in the Southwestern border town is suspected of authoring a racist, anti-Hispanic manifesto before the rampage.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” Trump said. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”

The president had floated on Twitter earlier Monday tying changes to background checks for firearm sales to immigration reform, but made no mention of that proposal three hours later when delivering his prepared remarks.

He did not reference any other gun control measures apart from calling for the implementation of “red flag” laws to confiscate weapons from “those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety.”

Instead, Trump decried the “dark recesses” of the internet — which he said “has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts” — and denounced “the glorification of violence in our society” through “gruesome and grisly video games.”

In his roughly 10-minute speech from the White House, Trump announced he is directing the Justice Department to coordinate with government agencies and social media companies “to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”

The president also appealed for revisions to America's mental health laws “to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence,” asserting that “mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

But Rosie Phillips Davis, the president of the American Psychological Association, said in a statement Sunday that “routinely blaming mass shootings on mental illness is unfounded and stigmatizing,” adding: “The rates of mental illness are roughly the same around the world, yet other countries are not experiencing these traumatic events as often as we face them.”

Aside from posts to Twitter and brief remarks before boarding Air Force One on Sunday in New Jersey, the president had said little about the shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend that have killed at least 31 people.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded,” Trump wrote online Monday morning. “We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Congressional Democrats oppose Trump’s push to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and have criticized him for the conditions at overcrowded migrant detention centers, so it appears unlikely any deal could emerge to pair immigration measures with new gun action.

Public polling suggests widespread public support for universal background checks, a policy that most Democratic presidential candidates support. House Democrats passed a bill earlier this year to mandate federal criminal background checks on all gun sales, with some Republican support, but Trump vowed to veto the measure if it reached his desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) chastised the president following his address for retreating on his demand for background check legislation. “When he can’t talk about guns when he talks about gun violence, it shows the president remains prisoner to the gun lobby and the NRA,” they said in a joint statement.