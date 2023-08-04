Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights

Former President Trump is calling on the Supreme Court to intercede in the legal battles he is facing after he pleaded not guilty federal to charges related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social early Friday, repeated accusations that President Biden is pushing for the cases against him for political purposes. Trump also said the multiple cases against him will require “massive amounts” of time and money and force him to use resources on court battles that could have been used for advertisements and rallies.

“I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!” Trump said.

The former president appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Thursday for his arraignment to enter his not guilty plea to the four charges he is facing in the Jan. 6 case.

He has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment is the third filed against Trump in the past few months, with the former president already facing charges related to hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and his keeping of classified and sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after his presidency ended.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained that he is being prosecuted for political purposes because of position as the front-runner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Biden has repeatedly emphasized the independence of the Justice Department (DOJ) to make its own decisions, while Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland have defended the integrity of DOJ and FBI staff.

Trump has led by significant margins in the race for the GOP nomination, while hypothetical general election polls have shown Trump and Biden in a tight race.

Updated at 9:21 a.m.

