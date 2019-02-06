Trump calls for U.S. Congress to prohibit certain abortions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called for curbs on certain types of abortions in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, citing recent legislation and debates in Virginia and New York on later-term abortions.

"To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb," Trump said.





(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)