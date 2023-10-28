Trump calls New York judge a ‘nut job’ for ruling requiring Ivanka to testify

Former President Trump again attacked the New York judge presiding over his civil fraud trial, calling him a “nut job” for ruling that his daughter Ivanka Trump must testify in the case.

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump called the judge “Trump hating,” and “unhinged.”

“I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me,” Trump said. “This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed.”

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled this week that Ivanka Trump must testify in the case, despite being dropped as a defendant early on in the legal progress. Trump and his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are expected to take the stand next month.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Ivanka Trump’s legal team argued that prosecutors don’t have the jurisdiction to subpoena her.

“Ms. Trump is not a party in this action. Nor is Ms. Trump a New York resident,” her attorneys wrote. “It is black-letter law that, given those two facts, Ms. Trump is beyond the jurisdiction of this Court.”

The sweeping fraud case accuses Trump and his sons of intentionally manipulating the worth of their business assets in order to get better terms on loans and insurance.

Engoron previously ruled that the fraud occurred, and the trial is set to determine damages. Prosecutors are seeking at least $250 million in financial penalties and to ban the three men from running businesses in New York.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.