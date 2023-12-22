Trump Camp Kicks Up A Stink Over Adam Kinzinger's Claim Ex-President Smells

Donald Trump’s team has responded after former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said the former president has an intense smell.

In a viral post over the weekend, Kinzinger, a vocal Trump critic, wrote, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.”

“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, reacted via a spokesperson.

“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent. “He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”

It’s not clear what televised fart the spokesperson was referring to. In 2019, people of the internet lost the plot after hearing what sounded like a toot during a live MSNBC interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), in an incident quickly dubbed “Fartgate.”

Kinzinger retired from Congress this year and went on to join CNN as a senior political commentator. Prior to his departure, he was one of two Republicans to serve on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It’s not the first time Trump’s scent has come up recently. Last month, during an appearance on “The Mary Trump Show” podcast, comedian Kathy Griffin said the former president had a “distinct smell” when she worked briefly with him as a guest on his reality show, “The Apprentice.”

“It’s like body odor with kind of like a scented makeup products,” Griffin recalled. “But you can smell the hair products even outdoors.”

Related...