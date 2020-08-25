Trump campaign adviser predicts Trump will win states he lost in 2016 — and beat Biden in November

David Bossie, the chairman of the influential conservative advocacy group Citizens United who is advising Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, told Yahoo News on Tuesday he believes the president will win three states in the 2020 election that he narrowly lost in 2016 — and potentially clinch victory as a result.

Bossie, who was deputy chairman of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, was briefly ousted from the president’s inner circle after allegations that he was using one of his political groups to profit off the president. But Bossie has recently been welcomed back to Trump’s inner circle and has since appeared with the president’s Capitol Hill allies at the House impeachment hearings and in other high-profile settings. A longtime Trump confidant, Bossie is serving as co-chairman of Trump’s Maryland campaign team and speaks regularly with the president and his reelection team, he said.

In a Tuesday interview with the “Skullduggery” podcast, Bossie said Trump’s campaign leadership is “really focused on the battleground states that are important and that are in a very good place to take that nine-week run to the finish line.” Recent Yahoo News polling shows that while Biden did not get a postconvention bounce, the former vice president nonetheless leads Trump by 11 points nationally among registered voters.

Still, Bossie predicted that Trump will win in part by flipping states he narrowly lost last time.

“Nevada is definitely in play, Minnesota is 100 percent winnable, and New Hampshire,” Bossie said. “All three of those states the president can and probably will win.”

Asked how the Trump campaign is feeling about Arizona, a battleground state where Republican Senate incumbent Martha McSally is trailing far behind her Democratic challenger, former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly — who is also the husband of gunshot wound survivor and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords — Bossie was confident.

David Bossie, Donald Trump's deputy campaign manager and political activist, speaks at a conference in Las Vegas in 2017. (Richard Brian/Reuters)

“We won it in 2016 pretty easily,” Bossie said. “We have a tough Senate race there this year, which is not helping the president’s campaign.”

Story continues

Still, Bossie predicted Trump will win Arizona and potentially neighboring New Mexico. The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden ahead of Trump by 2 points in Arizona and 11 points in New Mexico.

Bossie said that Citizens United is not yet involved in the mail-in voting litigation, but will “be getting involved postelection if that’s necessary.”

He blamed the media for unnecessarily scaring voters about the coronavirus, making voters more fearful than they need to be.

“They’re afraid because the media continues to perpetrate [sic] the story,” Bossie said. “When the numbers were getting worse in Florida, everyone loved to beat their chest about how bad it was getting in Florida.”

Asked how the election will play out and whether voters should prepare for weeks of litigation if the results are not clear-cut and immediately available, Bossie said he believes the election will be a landslide and the results will be beyond doubt.

“I think Donald Trump is going to win so big it’s not going to be in question,” Bossie said.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: