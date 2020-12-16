The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

President Trump is asking his supporters to let him know if he should run again in 2024 — and while they're at it, they can donate some money to the "Senate Runoff Election" fund, which primarily benefits his new leadership PAC.

The Trump campaign sent seven fundraising emails on Tuesday, one day after the Electoral College finalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In an evening email, which included the false claim that the "Radical Left STOLE this Election from President Trump," the campaign asked, "Should President Trump run in 2024?"

Trump, the email said, has "always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question." The message includes a link to a poll, and after a person answers "yes" or "no," they are asked to please donate to the "Senate Runoff Election."

While some of the money seemingly goes to the Georgia Senate runoff race, the fine print shows 75 percent of funds donated up to $5,000 will go to Save America, CNN reports. Save America is a leadership PAC established after the election, and under the rules, Trump can use the money raised for personal expenses once he is out of office. Since the night of Nov. 3, the Trump campaign has sent at least 498 fundraising emails, CNN reports, and as of Dec. 4, those solicitations have helped raise more than $207 million.

