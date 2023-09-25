Trump campaign backtracks on claim ex-president bought a gun as it could have broken law

Donald Trump poses with a glock gun with his face on it during a trip to South Carolina

The Trump campaign has backtracked on a claim the former president bought a handgun embellished with his face and name during a stop in South Carolina, as it was claimed such a move could have broken the law.

Staff working for the 77-year-old initially said he had bought the 9mm Glock pistol, said to be priced at $829, at a gun store in Columbia, South Carolina, and posted a photograph of him with the gun.

The handgun was a special “Trump edition” that featured his image on the handle and the words “Trump 45” on the chamber.

“I’m going to buy one. I want to buy one,” Mr Trump said after looking at the gun. “Isn’t Glock a great gun?”

But a few hours later, his campaign was forced to backtrack, amid speculation that the former president could have broken the law by his actions.

The 'Trump edition' handgun

Mr Trump is currently indicted on two federal charges, as well as two local sets of allegations. They amount to 91 counts in all and Mr Trump has denied all of them.

Commentators pointed out it was a federal crime to receive a firearm while under felony indictment or to sell a firearm to someone under felony indictment.

Mr Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had written on social media that he had bought the weapon. He later deleted the post and told CNN that Mr Trump himself had not bought the gun.

He then said the former president had “wanted” to buy the weapon.

His visit to the store came ahead of a speech he delivered in South Carolina, in which he denounced the Biden administration, and poked fun at his GOP rivals, describing Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as his UN Ambassador, as a “birdbrain”.

Mr Trump is far ahead of his GOP rivals, so much so he has decided not to take part in the second Republican debate to be held on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

In his speech, he reported his claim he would be able to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and defended having a close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I had a great relationship with him” he said. “It’s good to have a good relationship.”

