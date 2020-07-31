Trump campaign halts TV ads to review messaging strategy

Business Insider

However, a series of articles reporting doubts by some in Biden's inner circle — particularly following a meeting between Harris and one of Biden's most trusted confidants, former Sen. Chris Dodd — has put Harris in a precarious position. The crux of the issue goes back to last July when Harris executed a viral critique of Biden in the first debate of the primary, or what Biden's sister and former longtime campaign manager described as "that T-shirt moment." With so many motives at play, this is what you need to know about Harris' standing as a potential running mate, and why she may not get the job.