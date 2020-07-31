Trump campaign halts TV ads to review messaging strategy
The Trump campaign says their recent leadership change has brought a review and fine-tuning of their ad strategy; reaction and analysis on 'Outnumbered.'
A Democratic Party meeting that leaders hoped would project unity weeks ahead of the national convention instead broke out into a behind-the-scenes feud over corporate money in politics. At a virtual gathering of a key committee for the Democratic National Convention, Bernie Sanders-allied members said Joe Biden appointees called them “children” and made other rude comments in a breakout room where they were talking privately. The argument served as a reminder of the tensions that are still simmering below the surface between moderate and progressives as the party seeks a united front against President Donald Trump.
Two pilots are dead after their airplanes collided while battling a 500-acre wildfire in southeastern Nevada, according to authorities. “We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two pilots and to all those working with the BLM Nevada Ely District,” said Nevada's Bureau of Land Management State Director Jon Raby. The small airplanes that crashed were used to support firefighters on the ground, delivering up to 800 gallons of fire retardant in areas where larger airtankers can not.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth may be on Biden's VP shortlist. “So my choice is five hours of homeschooling every day for my daughter and failing her, because I'm not a trained educator, or sending her to a school where she could very likely get this virus or bring it home and get her 2-year-old sister sick or my 79-year-old mom, who lives with us,” Duckworth tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Then Princeton's Sam Wang talks about how national polling works, what it means for Biden, and the out-of-the-way campaigns that could make a huge difference for decades to come.
A South Korean marine major-general was relieved of his command Friday after the military failed to prevent a man's illegal defection back to the North, officials said. The man's departure only came to light when Pyongyang -- which insists it has not had any coronavirus cases -- announced at the weekend that a "runaway" who had returned across the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone was suspected of having the disease. Defections from the South to the North are extremely rare, and doubly so across the DMZ, which divides the peninsula and is one of the world's most secure borders.
Some call it a floating city, a flotilla of 260 mostly Chinese fishing vessels near the Galapagos archipelago that is stirring diplomatic tension and raising worries about the threat to sharks, manta rays and other vulnerable species in waters around the UNESCO world heritage site. Yet the vast fleet is in international waters, outside a maritime border around the Galapagos and also outside coastal waters off Ecuador, which controls the archipelago. That means the fleet, one of the biggest seen in years off South America's Pacific coast, is likely to fish with minimal monitoring until its holds are full.
The incident, which drew attention on social media, has sparked a flurry of donations to the inmates' accounts. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said the inmates had pounded on their cell doors when they saw the deputy fall — when he awoke, he thought an inmate needed help and released the cell doors to free them. The three inmates, Terry Loveless, Walter Whitehead, and Mitchell Smalls, then came to his aid and used his phone and radio to call for help.
Reuters The US State Department has sanctioned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's eldest son Hafez to prevent him from working on behalf of his father. In total, 14 Syrian regime officials faced sanctions by the US Department in the second round of sanctions under the Caesar Act, which passed in June. The sanctions were named the Hama and Maarat Al-Numan sanctions to honor victims lost in the 2011 siege of the city of Hama and the 2019 bombing of a busy marketplace in Maarat Al-Numan that killed 42 Syrians.
The killer of one of Uganda's best known mountain gorillas, Rafiki, has been jailed for 11 years. Felix Byamukama pleaded guilty to illegally entering a protected area and killing a gorilla. Byamukama had said the gorilla attacked him and he killed Rafiki in self defence, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book critical of the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement filed on Thursday. The agreement between Cohen's lawyers and federal prosecutors also frees Cohen to engage with news organizations and use social media, as he serves the remainder of his three-year term for campaign finance violations and other crimes in home confinement. "There shall be no specific media provision" governing Cohen's activities, according to the agreement, which requires approval by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan.
Democrats rejected a short-term extension of a $600 weekly unemployment benefit proposed by the White House on Thursday.
However, a series of articles reporting doubts by some in Biden's inner circle — particularly following a meeting between Harris and one of Biden's most trusted confidants, former Sen. Chris Dodd — has put Harris in a precarious position. The crux of the issue goes back to last July when Harris executed a viral critique of Biden in the first debate of the primary, or what Biden's sister and former longtime campaign manager described as "that T-shirt moment." With so many motives at play, this is what you need to know about Harris' standing as a potential running mate, and why she may not get the job.
WASHINGTON – The FBI said a review of more than two-dozen applications to obtain warrants to eavesdrop on U.S. citizens contained only minor errors that did not undermine the legal justification for the wiretaps. A statement issued Thursday came a few months after the Justice Department's internal watchdog said in a memo that it found errors and lack of documentation in nearly all 29 surveillance applications it is reviewing as part of a broader audit of the FBI's practices. The FBI and the Justice Department have since reviewed the 29 applications and found that the errors are mostly typographical, such as misspellings and wrong dates, the FBI said in the statement.
Harvard and the Trump task force define the red zone differently, but both base their color-coded risk levels on a key metric: the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The “seven-day average” part is important because it smooths out daily fluctuations due to reporting. The “new daily cases” part is important because it offers a current snapshot of the scale of the outbreak.
Narcos: Mexico's first two seasons revolve around the 1985 murder of undercover DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was abducted, tortured and slain by the Guadalajara Cartel he was investigating. Mining thrilling drama from reality, the Netflix series is a true story about bravery and villainy that's overflowing with larger-than-life figures, be it the bold Camarena, the ruthless cartel kingpins Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero, or the resolute DEA agents intent on bringing to justice those responsible for their comrade's killing—the latter group led by Walt Breslin, a take-no-prisoners American tasked with leading the retaliatory mission against the drug lords.
Police and cadaver-hunting dogs are on the scene in a backyard in Hanover, Germany, where a secret sealed cellar has just been unearthed in the hunt for missing Briton Madeleine McCann. The cellar was once under a garden shed on property where German pedophile Christian Brueckner, the latest suspect in the missing-child case, once lived. The shed was torn down years ago, but neighbors said Brueckner once spent hours inside.
Tallie Spencer/Insider A Louisiana woman says she planted a mysterious package of seeds she received but only became aware of the trend after seeing the news, WAFB reported. Residents across all 50 states have reported getting unsolicited packages — the majority of which are from China — that contain mystery seeds in them, Business Insider previously reported. The Department of Agriculture has warned residents not to plant the seeds.
Hurricane Isaias bore down on Puerto Rico, bringing high winds, flash-flood warnings and up to 8 inches of rain in some areas as forecasters predicted it would hit south Florida on Saturday, the U.S. Weather Service said. Isaias started as a tropical storm and was declared a hurricane late Thursday by the National Hurricane Center. "Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that the tropical storm has strengthened to a hurricane," the center said in an update statement.
A Russian Su-27 jet fighter buzzed two U.S. reconnaissance planes on Thursday after they had approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry said. It said the Russian fighter approached the U.S. strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon patrolling plane. "The American reconnaissance planes were not allowed to breach the Russian Federation's state border," the ministry said in a statement.
A carjacking suspect who had already been arrested shot three Chicago police officers as they attempted to escort him into custody on Thursday morning, authorities said. The gunman was being taken out of a patrol van and walked into Northwest Side police station at around 9.30am when he opened fire, hitting the officers. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect used his own gun or took a weapon from one of the police officers.
Last week, Kevin and Carol learned to walk up the stairs. Yaraka co-owners Gerry and Chris Gimblett have installed an emu barrier to remind Kevin and Carol that they're still welcome — just not inside the hotel. Emus, endemic to Australia, are the world's second-largest bird and average 5.7 feet tall, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo.
When Barack Obama strode to the front of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s one-time church in Atlanta to eulogize Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, few expected the take-away to be his call for changes to arcane Senate procedures. With his signature clipped cadence and sense of purpose, Obama used his globally televised remarks to call for an end to a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate that gives the body's political minority outsized power to derail legislation. In his unexpected call to end the filibuster — a trick requiring a 60-vote supermajority to allow anything of consequence to proceed in the Senate — Obama became the most prominent Democrat yet to lend support to a procedural change that could reshape Congress' routine that, to this point, is designed to stymie fast action.
After nearly a third of Poland towns and municipalities declared "LGBT-free zones," the European Union has stepped in and denied funding to them. Six towns in Poland that have adopted the homophobic policies have been denied funding, according to a statement from the EU's Commissioner for Equality. "EU values and fundamental rights must be respected by Member States and state authorities," said Commissioner Helena Dalli in a tweet Tuesday.
A Chicago woman who became the nation's first COVID-19 patient to undergo a double lung transplant said, "I looked at myself and couldn't recognize my body."
On Wednesday, the City Council in Austin, Texas, passed a resolution declaring that racism is a “public health crisis.” Citing racial disparities in the rates of poverty, unemployment, homeownership and arrest, the Austin measure echoes the language of resolutions passed in other cities around the country. According to tracking by the American Public Health Association (APHA), dozens of cities and counties have made similar declarations over the past two months.
Black conservative videographer Andrew Duncomb, 25, was stabbed at the Portland protests early Saturday morning, according to local media. Police arrested Blake David Hampe, 43, in connection with the attack, The Oregonian reported. A Black conservative videographer says he was stabbed because of his conservative views during the Portland protests over the weekend, after he released footage of the encounter.