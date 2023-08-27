Trump campaign markets off Fulton County mugshot, says it has raised $7.1 million

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, in Atlanta, Ga. Trump’s presidential campaign says it has raised an estimated $7.1 million since he was arrested, using the image to sell shirts and other merchandise. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's presidential campaign says it has raised an estimated $7.1 million since he was arrested in Georgia on Thursday.

On Friday, the campaign raised $4.18 million, the most it had raised in a single day, Politico reported.

The spike in fundraising has been spurred upon by the campaign selling merchandise featuring Trump's mugshot, taken minutes after his surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. T-shirts, mugs and posters featuring the mugshot read "Never Surrender."

Thursday's arrest was the first in which Trump was required to submit to a mugshot.

The former president was indicted twice in a three-week period, starting with an indictment in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the deadly Capitol riot. He also faces two other criminal indictments in New York and Florida.

Mark Meadows is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. Meadows’ motion to move the case to federal court is expected to be heard on Monday. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI

Over the past three weeks, the campaign has tracked about $20 million in donations bolstered by Trump's criminal cases.

In the Georgia case, Trump faces 13 charges for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Eighteen other defendants were also charged and voluntarily surrendered last week, including Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows' motion to move the case to federal court is expected to be heard on Monday, according to CNN. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will also share some of the first details of the incoming RICO case against Trump and co-defendants.

Willis has motioned for an Oct. 23, start date for the trial.