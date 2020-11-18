Trump campaign moves to seek partial recount of Wisconsin, hoping to overturn results

Molly Beck and Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·7 min read

MADISON - President Donald Trump will seek a recount of ballots in liberal Wisconsin counties, hoping to overturn the election results in his favor.

Trump's campaign paid the state $3 million as of Wednesday morning to start a partial recount, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The campaign said it would seek a recount in the state's two most populous and liberal-leaning counties: Dane and Milwaukee.

Former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis is representing the campaign in its recount effort.

“We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country,” Troupis said in a statement.

Trump would have had to pay nearly $8 million to conduct a full statewide recount of Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost two weeks ago by nearly 21,000 votes. A recount of certain counties costs less.

A recount in Milwaukee County is estimated to cost about $2 million, according to the elections commission. Dane County would cost about $740,000.

In Milwaukee County, Biden beat Trump 317,270 votes to 134,357, according to the final canvass. The county canvass added 19 votes for Biden and 2 for Trump compared to the unofficial results.

In Dane County, Biden beat Trump 260,185 to 78,800. The county canvass added 28 votes for Biden and 11 vote Trump.

Together, Dane and Milwaukee counties represent more than third (35%) of Biden’s statewide vote.

The recount would give the Trump campaign a chance to raise issues that Republicans have groused about in recent weeks.

They have called into question the practice of clerks filling in address information for witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes when witnesses did not provide that information themselves. Clerks for the last four years have been writing in witness addresses when they can verify the correct information based on guidance that was written by the Wisconsin Elections Commission at the behest of Republican members of the commission in 2016.

Republicans have also questioned whether absentee ballots should be counted that were turned in at “Democracy in the Park” events in Madison. At those events, poll workers in more than 200 city parks accepted ballots that had been mailed to voters – an arrangement that the city contends was legal but that Republicans contend amounted to early in-person voting ahead of the early-voting period.

And Republicans have complained about a large increase in the number of absentee voters who designated themselves as indefinitely confined. Indefinitely confined voters, such as those who cannot leave their homes because of age or disability, do not have to provide a photo ID to get absentee ballot, as other voters must.

Francesca Hong of Madison, a Democrat who was recently elected to the state Assembly, said seeking a recount in the counties with the majority of the state's Black residents is "the most blatant and racist form of voter suppression."

"For the WI GOP to continue congratulating and thanking 45 is sickening," Hong tweeted about Wisconsin Republicans' continued support of Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the election system. "There will be no evidence of voter fraud only voter suppression."

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on Wednesday told the Journal Sentinel that the county is ready to perform a recount at the Wisconsin Center, which offers enough room for social distancing.

The county’s plan is to set up on Thursday, assuming the Wisconsin Elections Commission orders a recount on Wednesday or Thursday.

Christenson said the recount would take 300 to 400 poll workers and staff to perform, and the building would be prepared to receive observers as well.

The county hopes to finish the recount before the Dec. 1 deadline, he said.

Christenson said each municipality is responsible for conducting the recount for their reporting units and as far as he is aware the municipalities are prepared with enough poll workers.

The recount will be done with ballot tabulators.

“We will be ready to proceed as safely and as efficiently as possible,” Christenson said minutes before the Trump campaign announced the county would be one of the places it would seek a recount.

Dane County’s recount is estimated to cost about $740,000 and will be conducted at the Monona Terrace instead of a county office. It’s being done there so poll workers have room to socially distance as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.

Dane County’s recount will start Friday and will likely take until Dec. 1, the deadline for completing it, McDonell said.

As poll workers run ballots through high-speed scanners to retally the vote, observers for the Trump and Biden campaigns will have a chance to challenge ballots that they don’t think should count. The county’s Board of Canvassers will decide those challenges on a case-by-case basis.

The board consists of the Democratic county clerk, another Democrat and one Republican. The number of challenges will influence how long the recount takes, McDonnell said.

“There’s only three of us. We can’t duplicate ourselves and that’s a chokepoint,” he said.

He expressed frustration over the Trump campaign’s complaints about witness addresses being filled in by clerks when witnesses don’t write them in themselves.

“Before now, this was not controversial and was bipartisan,” McDonell said.

During or after the recount, lawsuits are possible.

A canvass of votes in the Nov. 3 election showed a 20,608 vote difference between Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden.

A change of that many votes in a recount — especially a partial one — is considered a longshot at best. To win the presidency, Trump would also need to turn other states in his favor. A recount is already underway in Georgia.

Biden could request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted, according to Dean Knudson, a member of the commission. The Biden campaign would have until two days after the completion of the partial recount to make the request.

Trump has been furiously fundraising for the Wisconsin recount and legal challenges in other states to try to overturn Biden's victory.

The cost to conduct recounts in 2020 is considerably more than a typical election year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some counties would need to rent large halls to conduct the recount so they could keep workers and observers distanced from one another, according to Elections Commission Director Meagan Wolfe.

Also driving up the cost are a short time frame and increased security needs, Wolfe said.

When Trump formally requests the recount, the commission's chairwoman, Ann Jacobs, on Thursday will issue a formal order for affected counties to start their recounts. They will have to begin by Saturday at the latest.

They will have to complete their work by Dec. 1.

That's the same day the commission is required to certify the state's presidential results.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to force a recount in 2016 even though she had claimed just a tiny sliver of the vote. The recount resulted in a net change of 131 votes, upholding Trump's win that year over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of about 22,000 votes.

In response to the recount, Republican lawmakers overhauled the state's recount law so that only a candidate who narrowly lost could seek a recount.

Under that revised law, recounts can be held only if the winning margin was one percentage point or less. The state covers the cost if the margin is less than 0.25 points. The losing candidate must pay for it if it is more than that.

Trump lost by about 0.6 percentage points, according to unofficial returns.

Alison Dirr and Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

    On Tuesday, the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results, with the two Republicans on the committee voting against certifying the results and the two Democrats voting in favor.Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan and home to Detroit, is heavily Democratic. President-elect Joe Biden has a nearly 150,000-vote lead in Michigan, and Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in the state in an attempt to keep him from being the certified winner. In Wayne County, the unofficial election results show Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent.The board's Republican chair, Monica Palmer, said during the meeting that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." Democratic vice chair Jonathan Kinloch replied that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud." The Detroit Free Press notes there were unexplained discrepancies with the August primary election, and the board unanimously supported certifying the results.Almost immediately after the vote, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox released a statement saying she was "proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee, and the Trump campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered, resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results."Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes had a different take, calling the vote "an outrageous display of partisan posturing" and saying the Republican members "have chosen to tarnish their personal legacy by picking up the GOP banner of making allegations without any evidence." Disregarding the "will of the voters in Michigan is not only shameful," she added, "but a complete dereliction of duties."Tuesday was final day for the county to certify the results, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said the Board of State Canvassers will take over the responsibility.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes