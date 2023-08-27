Trump campaign raises $7.1m following historic Georgia mugshot

Donald Trump has seen a marketing opportunity in the release of his mugshot

Donald Trump's election campaign says it has raised $7.1m (£5.6m) since his police mugshot was taken at a prison in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

Much of the money comes from merchandise such as mugs, T-shirts and drink coolers bearing the former president's scowling face.

Mr Trump was released on bail, charged with plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

He faces three other indictments as he campaigns for the 2024 US election.

They include two related to his false claims that the election was stolen and the attack by his followers on the Capitol in Washington.

Mr Trump denies all the charges and argues the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Party incumbent President Joe Biden.

The attention seems to have galvanised his supporters, and he has raised almost $20m in three weeks, since his indictments in the Georgia and Capitol riots cases.

On Friday, immediately after his arrest in Georgia, he raised $4.18m, said to be his highest figure in a 24-hour period in the campaign so far.

As well as selling merchandise from its online store, the campaign has been messaging supporters asking for help.

And on Thursday, Mr Trump himself posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021, sharing the mugshot with the caption "Election interference. Never surrender!" and the address of his website.

This came after the former president was photographed at Fulton County jail, where he surrendered to law enforcement and paid $200,000 to be released as he awaits trial.