Trump campaign says it has filed election lawsuit in Georgia state court

U.S. President Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there - the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, the Trump administration has said that the lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.

The Trump camp has filed a slew of lawsuits across the United States in a flailing bid to turn his defeat in the Nov. 3 election into a victory. Almost all of them have been rejected by the courts.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

