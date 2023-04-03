Trump campaign says it's raised more than $5M since indictment

Reuters

Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul showed no sign of abating on Saturday, despite its suspension by the embattled premier this week, as tens of thousands took to the streets to demand it be scrapped entirely. Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties. Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges he denies, says reforms are needed to balance the branches of government.