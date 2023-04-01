Trump campaign says it raised over $4 million in 24 hours after indictment

NEW YORK — In the 24 hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted in a Manhattan District Court, his campaign was reported to have generated $4 million in donations.

Over 25% of these new funds came from first-time donors, said Trump’s team, adding in a statement that the cash is “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

In the hours following the indictment, the campaign sent out more than a half-dozen emails asking for donations, and Trump himself posted on his Truth Social platform asking for people’s monetary support.

Subject lines of his emails included, “America needs you right now,” “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED,” “RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST” and “Yes, I’ve been indicted, BUT.”

“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” Trump wrote in on Truth Social. “If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com,” he added.

But it wasn’t just Trump who saw an uptick in funds. Another national Republican strategist told NBC News that other GOP campaign groups also saw a significant increase in digital donations since Trump’s indictment.

“We’ve seen a massive fundraising spike on the digital front as a result of this,” the source said. “The base is on fire about this.”

Trump is expected to be charged in relation to hush money he allegedly paid to cover up his involvement with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The charges Trump faces remain under seal until the former president’s arraignment, expected on Tuesday.

