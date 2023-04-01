Trump campaign says it raises over $4 million in 24 hours since his indictment

Former President Donald Trump raised over $4 miillion in the 24 hours since the news of his indictment broke, according to a statement from his presidential campaign.

The campaign says the donations are a sign "that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor."

In the hours after Trump's indictment was made public, Trump's campaign sent out fundraising emails asking for donations to stop the "witch hunt."

Trump indicted: How did Michael Cohen arrange hush payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal?

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

One email calls on supporters to donate "to show that the President does not stand alone!"

"Not just our movement, but our entire country is counting on YOU in what is surely the darkest chapter of our nation’s history," reads the email. "But now, at this unprecedented hour, we need to show that the President does not stand alone!"

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Over 25% of the donations are from first-time donors according to the Trump campaign. Along with Trump, both his Republican allies and Democratic critics are fundraising off of his indictment.

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who was just elected in the 2022 midterm elections, sent out a fundraising email on Thursday evening asking supporters to donate and "step up for President Trump and put America First."

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for California's soon-to-be open Senate seat in 2024, sent an email also on Thursday evening asking for donations "to help us prepare for Trump's inevitable attacks – and ensure we defend the rule of law."

Fact-check: Donald Trump ties George Soros to Alvin Bragg. Experts say connection is mischaracterized

Trump supporters hold flags near Mar-a-Lago the day after a New York City grand jury voted to indict the former U.S. President March 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump raises over $4 million in 24 hours since indictment