Trump to make campaign stop in North Carolina this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fresh off a convincing win in South Carolina’s GOP primary, former president Donald Trump will hold a campaign event just across the border next week.

Trump is slated to speak at 2 p.m. on March 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex as part of a Get out the Vote effort.

National polling averages shows up holding a huge lead over Haley in North Carolina, with about 74% of the vote. A recent Emerson College/The Hill survey of Tarheel State voters showed Trump holding a 3-point lead over Biden in North Carolina.

Trump’s Greensboro appearance comes the same say as Michigan’s Republican primary. Then comes Super Tuesday, when 17 states and territories hold their contests, with a total of 874 delegates at stake.

It’ll take 1,215 delegates for either candidate to secure the nomination.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.