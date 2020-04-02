Trump Campaign Tells Jeff Sessions to Stop Making ‘Delusional’ Claim that He Has President’s Support

The Trump reelection campaign on Tuesday sent a letter to former attorney general Jeff Sessions warning him not to portray the president as an ally in his effort to recapture his Alabama Senate seat, the New York Times reported.

“The Trump campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” Trump-campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner wrote. “The enclosed letter and donor form in fact mention President Trump by name 22 times. The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 supporter.'”

The letter continues, “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the president supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Trump has endorsed rival Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville, a former football coach at Alabama State University. Tuberville and Sessions will face off in the Republican primary runoff, which was originally scheduled for March 31 but has been pushed back to July 14 due to the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

The letter is the latest chapter in Trump’s long-running feud with Sessions. The former attorney general, who was a senator from Alabama before Trump appointed him, recused himself from the Mueller investigation following revelations that he had failed to disclose two meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

Trump subsequently fired Sessions and has made clear on numerous occasions that he was motivated to do so by Sessions’s decision to recuse himself. Meanwhile, Sessions continues to assert that he supports Trump and the president’s agenda.

