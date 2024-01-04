Trump campaigns for nomination by proxy as allies draw big crowds in Iowa

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Trump attends a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa

By Gram Slattery and James Oliphant

DES MOINES/ SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Reuters) - Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday night held one of the largest events of the Iowa presidential caucuses this January -- and the Republican frontrunner wasn't even there.

Hundreds of the former president's supporters piled into a convention center in Sioux City, braving bitter temperatures and flurries to hear South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speak on Trump's behalf.

Many attendees were emblazoned head-to-toe in Trump gear, while vendors outside sold merchandise from Trump T-shirts to stickers to keychains.

Trump, who is polling far ahead of his rivals in the race to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in November, is scheduled to host eight events in-person before the Jan. 15 caucus, a small number when compared to the other candidates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held four events on Wednesday alone.

Instead, Trump is relying on his allies.

In addition to Noem, firebrand far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, will host events in the eastern part of the state on Thursday. Ben Carson, Trump's former housing secretary, will host an event next week.

Trump's campaign uses these events to scoop up personal information that allows for follow-up calls and texts to remind supporters to show up on Jan. 15.

Trump has opted to attend many of the court proceedings related to his business dealings and his attempts to overturn his presidential loss to Biden. He is expected to appear at a federal appeals court hearing next week regarding to the scope of his presidential immunity while in office.

If his voters care he is absent from some of his campaign events in Iowa, they are not letting it show. The Noem event was far larger than two DeSantis events in western Iowa on Wednesday, one of which was right down the road.

Dwayne Brown, a Trump supporter wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the former president’s mugshot, praised Noem for keeping South Dakota largely open during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything was open, except for the restrooms on the interstate," he said.

As the night wore down, an elderly woman stood on a chair in front of the stage and waved a "Caucus for Trump" sign while dancing to ABBA. After most attendees left, a pick-up truck flying a pair of Trump flags circled the empty parking lot.

Here is another takeaway from the campaign trail:

HALEY: ONE STATE WILL 'CORRECT' ANOTHER

Republican hopeful Nikki Haley drew fire from rivals on Thursday after saying voters deciding on their party's candidate in New Hampshire, where polls put her second behind Trump, will "correct" the vote in Iowa, where she faces a much tougher contest.

"You know how to do this. You know Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it," Haley told an audience in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, prompting laughter and applause.

Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador under Trump, and DeSantis are vying to become the clear alternative to Trump in a contest that is already down to six candidates.

After months of campaigning, Iowans will be the first to pick their preferred nominee in their caucuses, followed by New Hampshire's primary on Jan. 23.

DeSantis, who has staked a huge amount on a strong result in Iowa, seized on Haley's comments.

"I think it was incredibly disrespectful to Iowans to say somehow their votes need to be, quote, corrected. I think she's trying to provide an excuse for her not doing well," he said in an interview on KFAB radio.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Costas Pitas; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)