The Trump campaign's nondisclosure agreements have been voided by a court, opening the door for whistleblowers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump nda void court rules whistleblowers
Donald Trump has previously used nondisclosure agreements to silence his former employees. Getty

  • A federal judge voided a nondisclosure agreement signed by members of Trump's campaign in 2016.

  • The judge ruled that the NDA was too vaguely worded to be legally enforceable.

  • The ruling was in a case brought by Jessica Denson, the 2016 campaign's Hispanic outreach director.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A federal judge on Tuesday overturned a nondisclosure agreement signed by a member of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

US District Judge Paul Gardephe ruled that the language in the contract, which all members of the 2016 campaign were required to sign, was so vague that it was not enforceable under the law, Politico reported.

Garderphe's ruling said the provision was "much broader than what the Campaign asserts is necessary to protect its legitimate interests, and therefore is not reasonable."

"The non-disclosure provision's vague, overbroad, and undefined terms also render it unduly burdensome," the ruling said.

The ruling said it was "difficult if not impossible" for campaign employees "to know whether any speech might be covered by one of the broad categories of restricted information" or "whether that speech might relate to one of the several hundred potential subjects of the non-disclosure provision."

The ruling came in a case brought by Jessica Denson, who was the campaign's Hispanic outreach director. She argued that the nondisclosure agreement violated her First Amendment rights by preventing her from criticizing Trump "forever," Insider's Oma Seddiq reported.

Denson had separately filed a lawsuit against the campaign in 2017 alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.

A motion for summary judgment in the NDA case filed in July on behalf of Denson and other campaign staffers said the agreement, which has a nondisparagement clause, was "plainly conceived" as a "tool to silence critics of the President, and it has repeatedly been used to that end."

Denson told Politico she believed that the NDAs, which Trump has long used to silence employees and critics, had stopped many former campaign staffers from speaking out.

"Just the terms of the NDA were wildly restricting and it completely stifled public debate, truthful public debate about the Trump campaign and presidency, so this is a massive victory," she said.

"NDAs like this are part of the reason why we ended up with a Donald Trump candidacy and presidency in the first place."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Judge voids "vague" non-disclosure agreement of 2016 Trump campaign staffer

    A non-disclosure agreement signed by a 2016 Trump campaign staffer cannot be enforced because it's too vague, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Why it matters: The case of former Hispanic outreach director Jessica Denson, who in a separate suit in 2017 alleged she experienced discrimination and harassment on the campaign, is one of several where Trump "went after former aides that criticized him or his campaign" in order to "silence" them, the New York Times notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Denson filed a lawsuit challenging the agreement following an order to pay nearly $50,000 to the campaign after alleging in 2017 that she experienced discrimination and harassment on the team.A New York State court in 2020 overturned that order and Denson then filed a suit "on behalf of herself and other Trump campaign aides" who had signed confidentiality agreements, arguing that the contracts were vague and unlawful, according to the NYT.U.S. District Court Judge Paul Gardeph did not address the other cases directly. But he noted in his ruling the "vagueness and breadth of the provision" is such that a campaign aide "would have no way of what may be disclosed," and staffers aren't "free to speak about anything" concerning the campaign.Zoom in: "The non-disclosure provision is thus much broader than what the Campaign asserts is necessary to protect its legitimate interests, and, therefore, is not reasonable," said Gardeph, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, of Denson's New York case."It is difficult if not impossible for Denson or another campaign employee to know whether any speech might be covered by one of the broad categories of restricted information." Gardeph ruled that the campaign's "past efforts to enforce the non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions demonstrate that it is not operating in good faith to protect what it has identified as legitimate interests.“The evidence before the Court instead demonstrates that the Campaign has repeatedly sought to enforce the non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions to suppress speech that it finds detrimental to its interests."For the record: Trump has used lawyers who were at times paid for by his campaign and also the Justice Department against former staffers who slammed him in public, including former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and fired early Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg, per the Times.What to watch: While the ruling only concerns Denson's case, her attorneys believe it "effectively nullifies all the NDAs the Trump campaign has issued," per Politico.Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But an unnamed Trump aide told Politico, "We believe the court reached the wrong decision and President Trump's lawyers are examining all potential appeals."Read the ruling in full, via DocumentCloud: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Court voids Trump campaign's non-disclosure agreement

    A pact signed by former Hispanic outreach director Jessica Denson is too broad and vague to enforce, a judge says.

  • Trump advisor Peter Navarro went on a wild rant on Fox News, calling Fauci the 'father' of the coronavirus

    The former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro spread baseless claims about the coronavirus in a Tuesday-night Fox News appearance.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Matt Gaetz’s denial of relationship with minor confuses Tucker Carlson: 'One of the weirdest interviews'

    Tucker Carlson invited Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) onto Tucker Carlson Tonight Tuesday hoping to get some answers about recent allegations leveled against conservative firebrand, but Carlson was only left with more confusion. Earlier in the evening, the New York Times reported that Gaetz is being investigated by the Department of Justice for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old. Gaetz claimed that the whole thing is a plot by a former DOJ official to extort money from his family. That’s what Gaetz chose to focus on as Carlson pushed for details about the reported investigation. Gaetz’s answers were all over the place, even including Carlson’s past on a couple occasions. First Gaetz brought up a sexual assault allegation against Carlson in the early 2000s, then he talked about a dinner he and a woman had with Carlson and his wife two years ago. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said after coming back from commercial following the interview. “That story just appeared in the news a couple of hours ago. And on the certainty that there’s always more than you read in the newspaper, we immediately called Matt Gaetz and asked him to come on and tell us more which, as you saw, he did.I don't think that clarified much. But it certainly showed this is a deeply interesting story and we will be following it. Don't quite understand it, but we will bring you more when we find out.”

  • ‘The Apprentice’ Contestant Summer Zervos Can Proceed With Donald Trump Defamation Suit, Court Rules

    Summer Zervos, the former The Apprentice contestant suing the show’s former frontman Donald Trump for defamation, can proceed with her lawsuit now that Trump is no longer President of the United States, a New York appeals court ruled Tuesday. Zervos, who has publicly stated that Trump kissed her during a lunch meeting at his New […]

  • House GOP memo argues embracing Trump is the party's only option for comeback

    On a flight Tuesday from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne, Ind., two leaders in the House Republican conference discussed a memo that argues that their party's future demands they "embrace our new coalition" because "President Trump's gift didn’t come with a receipt."Why it matters: The document, titled "Cementing GOP as the Working Class Party," leaves no doubt that Republicans — at least in the House of Representatives — will be doubling down on Donald Trump for the foreseeable future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: On the afternoon flight between fundraisers, home state Rep. Jim Banks, who leads the largest bloc of House conservatives, the Republican Study Committee, handed his memo to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Banks argues in the memo that "both parties are undergoing coalitional transformations" and that Republicans shouldn't fight the trend of corporate donors pulling back from the GOP."Our electoral success in the 2022 midterm election will be determined by our willingness to embrace our new coalition," the memo says. "House Republicans can broaden our electorate, increase voter turnout, and take back the House by enthusiastically rebranding and reorienting as the Party of the Working Class.""There is an embittered and loud minority in the GOP that finds our new coalition distasteful, but President Trump's gift didn’t come with a receipt," he adds.What's next: Banks offered McCarthy ideas for how Republicans could make further inroads with working class voters. On the messaging front, he recommends:Contrasting the GOP's immigration policies against "Biden's border crisis"Hammering the Chinese Communist Party's "predatory trade practices" and arguing that "Democrats' coziness with China results from their coziness with Wall Street"Attacking Democrats for COVID lockdowns, hammering "wokeness and identity politics" and going after Big Tech.He suggests Republicans hold "working class roundtables" and create a "working families task force."When it comes to fundraising, Banks argues that members should effectively embrace their pariah status in corporate America and campaign against corporate fundraising. "Members should use corporations' preference for the Democrat [sic] Party to drive individual donations," he writes. "It worked for me.""When Eli Lilly and several other corporate PACs blacklisted me" for objecting to the certification of President Biden's victory on Jan. 6, "I reached out to individual donors, explained the situation, and asked for their support.""Once my supporters learned that liberal corporations blacklisted me because I refused to cave to their demands on January 6th, they were happy to make up the difference," he writes. "That's how, in the first quarter of this year, I regained every penny of the $241,000 I lost in corporate money through individual donations."Every Republican Member in a competitive district should know exactly how much corporate cash their opponent received in 2020, and they should relay those numbers to their constituents," he adds. "The NRCC should arm Members with that information and commission advertisements that contrast Republican challengers with corporate-backed Democrat incumbents."Read the full memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx’s Bid to Salvage Her Reputation Is Too Little, Too Late

    REUTERSHistory, we’re told, is written by the winners. But the first draft is often composed by whiners.Hear the sonorous excuses for standing by Trump while hundreds of thousands of American died unnecessarily that former coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx offered in an hour-long look-back at the pandemic on CNN Sunday night, telling Dr. Sanjay Gupta that after the first 100,000 U.S. deaths from the virus, “all of the rest … could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.” She also complained about the personal crises she endured, like a “very uncomfortable” call from the president after she warned about the pandemic’s severity on TV.Donald Trump shot back in a lengthy statement on Monday, defending his handling of COVID while calling Birx "a proven liar with very little credibility left" and Dr. Anthony Fauci—who also appeared in the program and who, the former president said, “would ask not to be in the same room as her”—“the king of ‘flip-flops.’” He then congratulated himself for not following the advice of “self-promoters” with “bad instincts and faulty recommendations.”Dr. Birx Recounts 'Very Uncomfortable' Trump Conversation: ‘I Feel Like I Was Being Watched’That came after former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows told former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon that “what we heard last night on CNN was rhetoric we never heard in the West Wing,” adding that the "uncomfortable" call had nothing to do with a TV appearance but with “the fact that Deborah Birx started talking about keeping schools closed and remote learning,” which he harrumphed was not “based on science” because Trump “never went against” the advice of medical advisers.Oh sure, the medical experts advised that the coronavirus was the sniffles that would disappear like a miracle any day. But we expect no less of Trump or Meadows, who served at Trump’s pleasure and remains in his orbit. We deserve more from Birx, public servant and doctor. What’s the deep state for if not to save us from politicians? For months, Birx violated her oath to do no harm and for what: Trump’s approval, a Diet Coke in the Oval Office, feature stories about how she draped her Hermes scarves when the only stories should have been about how to wear a mask?Dr. Anthony Fauci had the decency to grimace, wipe his brow, hip check Trump to get up to the podium and counter his fiction with a few facts. Even he could have done more but now he’s making up for lost time running our COVID response while Birx is on an apology tour to what purpose: our understanding of the tough spot she was in, or as the first step on her way to a cable gig, or to be forgiven? There are a half-million dead who can’t grant absolution and the rest of us who shouldn’t.Instead, she should be forced to listen to a continuous loop of herself on CBN one year ago this week when she praised Trump’s handling of COVID. "He’s so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data,” she said, noting, his “ability to analyze and integrate data.” This takes her out of the category of intimidated bureaucrat and into that of quivering hack.To be clear, Birx had a protected civil service job. She didn’t have to play to an audience of one with alternate facts to stay in Trump’s good graces. It wasn’t lost on Birx that at one of the first briefings on the virus, CDC Dr. Nancy Messonier spoke the truth about the sacrifices the pandemic would demand of us and was never seen at the podium again. No wonder Birx sat still with a Nancy Reagan gaze when Trump suggested bleach as a cure.It wasn’t only Birx. Renowned doctors and scientists flinched under the hostile regime of Health and Human Service’s Alex Azar, a cabinet secretary pulled out of a hat. On CNN, former FDA Chief Stephen Hahn said he never shouted in their meetings but wouldn’t say the same of Azar, while CDC head Robert Redfield said Azar pressured him to change his guidance. Azar had someone on staff whose main job was to keep Fauci off the air.Oddly, Mike Pence had his defenders. But only in the land of those blinded by Trump would the one-eyed man get a pass for his “good intentions,” good enough to do everything Trump wanted him to. He’s so in thrall to Trump, he’s forgiven him for almost getting him killed.As part of his mandate to solve problems, President Joe Biden is racing to catch up with New Zealand, South Korea, and Germany, countries that saved the lives Birx conceded could have been spared here. He’s also just launched an investigation into tampering in scientific decisions and if he finds what’s obvious, build a wall to protect such decisions from any political interference going forward.The Biden review isn’t academic. If a Republican wins in 2024, he or she will be in the Trump mold, if it’s not the man from Mar-a-Lago himself, now doing stand-up at weddings in his hotel he’s so starved for attention. He left behind a party that doesn't believe in government or in science: the pandemic, of course, and also melted polar ice caps, and extreme weather in Texas.In all this, it's not just self-involved politicians who did the wrong thing but experts we rely on to do what’s right. Block out the self-serving accounts emerging now. History will tell us who was who.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Completely, totally false': Former DOJ official says Gaetz's claim of extortion is to distract from investigation

    David McGee, the lawyer Gaetz said was trying to extort him, said this is a "blatant attempt" to distract from the sex-trafficking investigation.

  • Some women are joining a renewed fight to end Florida's permanent alimony

    Some women have stepped up to fight for a bill that would put an end to Florida's system of permanent alimony, saying it's not fair that they have to forever fund the lifestyles of their ex-husbands."I was married for 15 years, and this is my 15th year of paying permanent alimony to a college-educated man who just refuses to work," said Natalie Willis, a medical doctor from South Florida.What's new: Senate Bill 1922, sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), was approved by the chamber's Judiciary Committee yesterday and now moves on to the Appropriations Committee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill's backers, including a group called Florida Family Fairness, claim that trends show that an increasing number of alimony payers are women — and the law as written sometimes entitles their ex-husbands to lifelong support payments.The state of play: Under the new bill, the longest alimony payouts could at most equal half the length of the marriage.It ends alimony once the payer reaches retirement age, whereas permanent alimony granted under the current system only terminates it in most cases if someone remarries or dies.The text also includes a controversial "presumption" that a 50/50 child-sharing split would be in kids' best interests.The other side: The bill's opponents — many of them women as well — say the current system works, since many stay-at-home moms get divorced too late in life to be expected to start a career.Context: Similar alimony reform bills were vetoed by former Gov. Rick Scott in 2013 and 2016.Worth noting: The vetoed versions would have been applied retroactively, while the new proposal would not.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officer Breaks Open Door to Rescue Dog Stuck in Burning Florida Home

    A deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida broke open a glass door to rescue a dog that was stuck in a burning house on March 28, footage published by the sheriff’s office shows.The incident happened when deputies arrived at a house on fire on Princess Dolores Drive in Palm Coast.“While on the scene, Deputy Jeckovich could hear scratching from behind the front door. Deputy Jekovich quickly broke the door, allowing the dog to escape the home, which was fully [engulfed] in flames,” the sheriff’s office said.“While the dog was a little shaken up, there were no serious injuries. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but were relieved to be reunited with their pet when they arrived on the scene.” Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth to Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • The Republican Party Is Driving the Nation's Democratic Decline

    The most outrageous provision of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, the omnibus election bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia last week, is one that makes it illegal for anyone except poll workers to offer food or water directly to voters standing in line. Defenders of the law say that this is meant to stop electioneering at the polls; critics say it is a direct response to volunteers who assisted those Georgians, many of them Black, who waited for hours to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Less outrageous but more insidious is a provision that removes the secretary of state from his (or her) position as chairman of the State Election Board and replaces him with a new nonpartisan member selected by a majority of Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The law also gives the board, and by extension the Legislature, the power to suspend underperforming county election officials and replace them with a single individual. Looming in the background of this “reform” is the current secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s conflict with Donald Trump, who pressured him to subvert the election and deliver Trump a victory. What won Raffesnsperger praise and admiration from Democrats and mainstream observers has apparently doomed his prospects within the Republican Party, where “stop the steal” is dogma and Trump is still the rightful president to many. It is not even clear that Raffensperger will hold office after his term ends in 2023; he must fight off a primary challenge next year from Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, an outspoken defender of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This is what it looks like when a political party turns against democracy. It doesn’t just try to restrict the vote; it creates mechanisms to subvert the vote and attempts to purge officials who might stand in the way. Georgia is in the spotlight, for reasons past and present, but it is happening across the country wherever Republicans are in control. On March 24, for example, Republicans in Michigan introduced bills to limit use of ballot drop boxes, require photo ID for absentee ballots, and allow partisan observers to monitor and record all precinct audits. “Senate Republicans are committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the state Senate majority leader, Mike Shirkey, said in a statement. Shirkey, you may recall, was one of two Michigan Republican leaders who met with Trump at his behest after the election. He also described the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a “hoax.” Republican lawmakers in Arizona, another swing state, have also introduced bills to limit absentee voting in accordance with the former president’s belief that greater access harmed his campaign. One proposal would require ID for mail-in ballots, and shorten the window for mail-in voters to receive and return their ballots. Another bill would purge from the state’s list of those who are automatically sent a mail-in ballot any voter who failed to cast such a ballot in “both the primary election and the general election for two consecutive primary and general elections.” One Arizona Republican, John Kavanagh, a state representative, gave a sense of the party’s intent when he told CNN, “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” He continued: “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” In other words, Republicans are using the former president’s failed attempt to overturn the election as a guide to how you would change the system to make it possible. In Georgia, as we’ve seen, that means stripping power from an unreliable partisan and giving it, in effect, to the party itself. In Pennsylvania, where a state Supreme Court with a Democratic majority unanimously rejected a Republican lawsuit claiming that universal mail-in balloting was unconstitutional, it means working to end statewide election of justices, essentially gerrymandering the court. In Nebraska, which Republicans won, it means changing the way the state distributes its electoral votes, from a district-based system in which Democrats have a chance to win one potentially critical vote, as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did, to winner-take-all. This fact pattern underscores a larger truth: that the Republican Party is driving the nation’s democratic decline. A recent paper by Jacob M. Grumbach, a political scientist at the University of Washington, makes this plain. Using a new measure of state-level democratic performance in the United States from 2000 to 2018, Grumbach finds that Republican control of state government “consistently and profoundly reduces state democratic performance during this time period.” The nationalization of American politics and the coordination of parties across states means that “state governments controlled by the same party behave similarly when they take power.” Republican-controlled governments in states as different as Alabama and Wisconsin have “taken similar actions with respect to democratic institutions.” The Republican Party’s turn against democratic participation and political equality is evident in more than just these bills and proposals. You can see it in how Florida Republicans promptly instituted difficult-to-pay fines and fees akin to a poll tax after a supermajority of the state’s voters approved a constitutional amendment to end the disenfranchisement of most felons. You can see it in how Missouri Republicans simply ignored the results of a ballot initiative on Medicaid expansion. Where does this all lead? Perhaps it just ends with a few new restrictions and new limits, enough, in conjunction with redistricting, to tilt the field in favor of the Republican Party in the next election cycle but not enough to substantially undermine American democracy. Looking at the 2020 election, however — and in particular at the 147 Congressional Republicans who voted not to certify the Electoral College vote — it’s not hard to imagine how this escalates, especially if Trump and his allies are still in control of the party. If Republicans are building the infrastructure to subvert an election — to make it possible to overturn results or keep Democrats from claiming electoral votes — then we have to expect that given a chance, they’ll use it. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Fox News Guest Blows Up At Former Trump Official: 'You're A Grifter'

    Democratic strategist Chris Hahn raged at Mercedes Schlapp and Tucker Carlson for spreading conspiracy theories about vaccine passports.

  • Record Asia equity fundraising seen slowing as 'hot money' eases

    Equity fundraisings in Asia are expected to slow down in the near term after two straight record quarters as 'hot money' flows that had propped up new issuances ease amid rising volatility in markets, bankers said. Driven by follow-on equity offerings in Hong Kong such as Chinese search giant Baidu Inc's $3.1 billion secondary listing in March and electric vehicle maker BYD Co's $3.9 billion share sale in January, companies raised $108.5 billion in Asia in the first quarter of 2021. That was the highest ever in a first quarter and more than double the $49.8 billion raised in the year-ago quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Russell Crowe pays tribute as 'beautiful' father dies aged 85

    The 'Gladiator' star remembered his dad's 'sparkly eyes' and 'cheeky attitude' in a social media post.

  • CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic defend Kevin Durant on social media

    Some people just say things on social media without thinking