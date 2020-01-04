Trump campaigns with patriotism after airstrike – but election is still far off

“We have God on our side.” They have long been some of the most chilling words in the English language. Perhaps never more so than when uttered by Donald Trump in a re-election campaign.

The president made the claim at an Evangelicals for Trump rally at a megachurch in Miami on Friday night, a day after taking America to the brink of war with the killing in Baghdad of Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top general and potential future leader.

“He was planning a very major attack,” said Trump, against a backdrop of US flags, “and we got him!” The crowd – many wearing Keep America Great hats, shirts and other regalia – erupted in cheers and whistles.

It was a sure sign of how, impeached and facing a Senate trial as he may be, Trump is already campaigning with a toxic brew of audacity, patriotism and appeals to the almighty. Reflecting on his shock 2016 victory, he told the crowd in Miami: “I really do believe we have God on our side. We’re going to blow away those numbers in 2020.”

For a political outsider who promised to upend Washington, it all sounds remarkably like an old-fashioned Republican pitch. It casts Trump as strongman commander-in-chief, exploiting what the rest of the world has long suspected is an American weakness for jingoism and imperialism. And it seeks to portray his Democratic opponent, whomever it may be, as soft on national security and insufficiently patriotic or Christian.

“As we speak, every Democrat candidate running for president is trying to punish religious believers and silence our churches and our pastors,” Trump claimed spuriously in Miami, eliciting boos. “Well, we can smile because we’re winning by so much.”

Intriguingly, Trump singled out for criticism Pete Buttigieg, a leading Democratic candidate who is both a proud Christian and a military veteran. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted in return: “God does not belong to a political party.”

Meanwhile a Trump campaign video depicts his predecessor, Barack Obama, as if through a dark-tinted lens and with nightmarish music as he talks about the campaign against Islamic State, then bursts into colour as it recounts the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, last year. Trump declares: “You don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the United States military.”

Faced with this brutally simplistic message, Democratic candidates on Friday asked voters to hold two thoughts at the same time: yes, Suleimani was an enemy of America, but yes, it was also staggeringly reckless of Trump to direct the killing of a government official from another country with little regard for the consequences.

In their view, he is a child playing with matches. The question now is whether Iran will follow through on its promise of “severe revenge” and inflict American casualties, pushing foreign policy up an election agenda so far dominated by healthcare, immigration, taxes, gun control, the climate crisis and the president’s own competence and impeachable conduct.

If America pays in blood and treasure, Trump could be punished at the ballot box, especially as his first campaign was built around promises of “America first” isolation and withdrawing from endless wars in the Middle East.

Monika McDermott, a political science professor at Fordham University in New York, said: “The strike will definitely help Trump among his supporters. It is the kind of tough talk and action they seem to like. Whether it will have any effects outside of that remain to be seen.

“It’s still a long way to go for the general election. The only possible negative I can see from it, in terms of public opinion, is if it opens up a new type of conflict in the Middle East that drags on closer to the election.”