Trump campaigns for Republicans in Georgia before crucial Senate race

President Trump hit the trail for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia on Monday, the night before the state's crucial Senate runoffs.President Trump campaigned for for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia on Monday, the night before the state's crucial Senate race.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: If you don't go and vote, the socialists, the Marxists will be in charge of our country. If you don't fight to save your country with everything you have, you're not going to have a country left.

I love this state. This state's been very good to me. We've had a lot of victories in this state-- just had one on November 3, actually. And I love the people of this state.

We can't let that happen. The damage they do will be permanent and will be irreversible. Can't let it happen. Nothing and no one will be able to stop them.

These Senate seats are truly the last line of defense. Now I must preface that by saying-- because they'll say, he just conceded. No, no, I don't think so.

So Kelly, if I might add, I think we're going to win, in which case it will be the last line of defense. It's called veto, veto, veto. Veto. So tomorrow you must get out and vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.