Trump cancels weekend trip to NJ, says he wants to monitor protests

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump has canceled a weekend trip to his private golf club in New Jersey, where the state has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors who've come from states with a high number of coronavirus cases.

Trump said in a tweet Friday afternoon that he was staying in Washington to monitor protests.

In an updated appearance agenda released Friday, the White House said the president will no longer be traveling to Bedminster, where Trump National Golf Club is located.

The White House did not say why the president’s plans changed.

Trump gave a speach Tuesday in Arizona, which has seen a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Arizona is one of the nine states that meet New Jersey’s criteria to require visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

However, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN Wednesday that Trump is exempt from the order. "There is a carve out for essential workers, and I think by any definition the president of the United States is an essential worker."

When asked whether the cancellation was related to New Jersey's new travel restrictions, White House spokesman Judd Deere told Fox News, "It has nothing to do with that."

Later Friday, the president tweeted “I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped.”

He added, “I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe – and these people will be brought to Justice!”

New Jersey, which has the second-most COVID-19 deaths and third-most cases in the country, has seen a decline in the spread of the virus since it's peak. As of Wednesday, the state had 169,892 cases and 12,995 deaths.

On Wednesday, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced they will require a 14-day quarantine for individuals crossing their borders from states with high rates of coronavirus.

Also Friday, Trump signed an executive order that he said will provide long prison sentences to people who tear down or vandalize statues and other historical monuments.

Trump’s order comes as federal statues across the country have been targeted for removal by protesters following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

