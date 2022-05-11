Trump candidate loses Nebraska GOP primary after allegations of sexual misconduct

Charles Herbster speaks to supporters at the Heartland Country Barn in Fremont, Neb., on April 26.

WASHINGTON – Charles Herbster, a Donald Trump-endorsed businessman who has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct, lost his bid to be the GOP's nominee for Nebraska governor in the state's Republican primary on Tuesday.

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen was the winner of the gubernatorial primary, according to the Associated Press, just ahead of Herbster and state senator Brett Lindstrom.

Herbster could not overcome the many misconduct allegations lodged against him, despite his denials.

Eight women, including a state senator, told the Nebraska Examiner during the campaign that Herbster had groped, forcibly kissed or improperly touched them at public events over the past six years.

Trump's candidates have fared well in 2022 Republican primaries, but the Nebraska governor's race proved that the ex-president's endorsement is not an automatic ticket to victory.

Pillen, who is also a veterinarian and a pig farmer, enjoyed the support of more establishment Republicans in Nebraska, including current Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Herbster was one of at least nine candidates nationwide facing accusations of a sexual nature.

The list includes former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican seeking a U.S. Senate seat, and former football star Herschel Walker, a GOP member running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia. Trump has endorsed Walker.

Trump, who has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault himself, re-doubled his support for Herbster in the wake of the allegations. He told a crowd at a rally in Nebraska that "I have to defend my friends... These are malicious charges to derail him long enough that the election can go by before the proper defense can be put forward."

The Republican nominee for Nebraska governor will be favored in the fall election against Carol Blood, a state senator who won the Democratic primary in this GOP-leaning state.

Trump endorsed Herbster back in October, but several Republicans in Nebraska did not follow suit.

In addition to Ricketts, Pillen had the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. The former Nebraska football player also had the endorsement of former congressman and Cornhuskers coach Tom Osborne.

Herbster told CNN that the allegations were a "politically-timed smear" and likened them to past claims against public officials.

"They did it to Donald J. Trump. They did it to Brett Kavanaugh," Herbster said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump candidate loses Neb. GOP race after sexual misconduct claims