Trump Candidate for Special Master Review Gets Approval From DOJ

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and the US Department of Justice agree that Judge Raymond J. Dearie would be a suitable choice for an outside special master to review more than 11,000 documents taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month as part of an investigation into his handling of government records.

In a filing Monday evening, the Justice Department said Dearie, along with its two other candidates, retired Judge Barbara S. Jones and retired Judge Thomas B. Griffith would be acceptable.

The government said “because previous federal judicial experience and engagement in relevant areas of law are important qualifications for this position,” one of the three judges should be selected.

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will have the final word on who should fill the post, but her choice could be made easier with both sides agreeing on one of the candidates.

In an earlier filing Monday Trump’s lawyers notified the judge that they objected to DOJ’s names, but declined to explain why, saying that they thought it was “more respectful” to not share that information on the public record. The attorneys wrote that if the judge wanted more details, they could provide them.

Jones served as a special master in cases involving former Trump lawyers Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, which Trump had cited in his initial push for a special master. Griffith had served on the DC Circuit Court.

Dearie was a senior federal judge in New York who served a rotation on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The government opposed Trump’s other choice, Paul Huck Jr., a lawyer in Florida with ties to Republican party politics.

Cannon will also have to settle other disagreements between Trump and DOJ when it comes to the scope and practicalities of the special master’s work.

The chief points of contention are whether the special master should review more than 100 documents that the government says have classified markings, and whether the judge should continue to block federal investigators from using those records in the interim. The Justice Department has asked the judge to carve out documents with classified markings; Trump’s lawyers notified the judge earlier on Monday that they continued to disagree with that proposal.

Trump and the Justice Department also disagree about other aspects of the special master process. Trump wants a three-month timeline while DOJ wants the review done by Oct. 17. Trump wants to split the cost of paying the special master, but DOJ says the former president should foot the whole bill since he wanted the review. Trump wants documents to go directly to the special master, whereas DOJ wants to see a log of Trump’s categorizations first, to see if there are any areas of agreement.

