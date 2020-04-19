Trump careened through a critical week in the coronavirus crisis

When AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka was shown a draft last week of President Trump's plan to reopen the economy, he worried it didn't offer enough testing for the coronavirus to ensure that millions of Americans could safely return to work.

"I’ve heard people say we have all the tests we need,” Trumka said. “That’s just not the case right now on the ground.”

So after he was named to a presidential advisory group, Trumka planned to raise his concerns in a conference call. But with dozens dialed in, the head of the country's largest federation of labor unions never got to speak.

In the end, it didn't matter. The draft that Trumka saw Tuesday was the same set of guidelines that Trump announced Thursday, recommendations that took scant notice of crippling supply shortages and insufficient tests in much of the country.

Days after Trump said he was considering "without question the biggest decision I've ever had to make," he put the onus on the nation's governors to shoulder the challenge — and assume the blame if the deadly virus doesn't cooperate — rather than take responsibility himself.

Like many of Trump's promises and announcements, his much-touted advisory councils — packed with corporate executives, Wall Street leaders and other boldfaced names — were more about public relations than substance, an attempt to create an appearance of support for what the president had already decided.

It was a week when the pandemic killed more Americans faster than ever before — more than 38,000 have perished since COVID-19 appeared — and the Labor Department reported that an unprecedented 22 million people had filed unemployment claims in the previous month.

But in what might have been the peak of the crisis, Trump offered contradictory and partisan messages, careening from one controversy to the next, while alternately boasting of his performance and grumbling about his media image.

President Trump calls on reporters during a news conference on Saturday at the White House.

He fed his voracious television habit in the executive dining room off the Oval Office, often tweeting in response to cable news shows. After watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Trump complained that the Democrat was getting more favorable coverage than he was, according to an administration official, one of several people inside and outside of the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity. Others were getting too much credit, he groused, and he was getting too much blame.

Early in the week, he asserted unprecedented powers, claiming he had "total" authority to overrule governors on local regulations, and could unilaterally and arbitrarily adjourn Congress, neither of which was true. He backed down after members of his coronavirus task force proposed a framework states could use, according to another administration official.

On Thursday, he told governors in a conference call to "call your own shots" in lifting restrictions, relinquishing his role as national leader, only to urge his supporters Friday to "liberate" states with stay-at-home orders. Protests broke out in a half-dozen states on Saturday.

Eric Bolling, a conservative television host who is close to the president, said the inconsistent message appeared to be the result of presidential whiplash as reporters demanded to know why Trump didn't take stronger action to fight the pandemic, then criticized him for claiming more power than the Constitution allows.

"I saw a frustrated president who doesn’t hide from a fight ... get sucked into a fight he probably wished he hadn’t engaged in," he said.

Inadequate testing arguably has been the Trump administration's greatest shortcoming, dating to the earliest days of the outbreak. Public health experts argue that mass testing is necessary to show who is infected and who needs to be isolated, so that Americans will feel confident to safely return to work and normal life.