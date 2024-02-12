Trump case, federal classified documents from Mar-a-Lago: What we know about sealed hearing

When it comes to Trump and Florida, all eyes are usually on Mar-a-Lago.

But on Monday, Feb. 12, the former president will be on the Treasure Coast.

Trump is expected to be at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse during a scheduled hearing Monday in Fort Pierce on his federal classified documents case. Here’s what we know.

Why is Trump in Fort Pierce, Florida?

Because of the alleged mishandling of Mar-a-Lago classified documents and the United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine “Walt” Nauta case, a lot of eyes are on Fort Pierce, Florida, where the trial is set to take place. It will be the first federal criminal trial of a former president. Trump and his two codefendants, Nauta, his valet and bodyguard, and Carlos de Oliveira, property manager at Trump's private club in Palm Beach, are criminally charged with mishandling federal documents uncovered Aug. 8, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, now a private citizen living at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to the 38-count indictment about the recovery of over 300 classified documents officials say he took upon leaving the White House. Thirty-one of those counts are willful retention of national defense information.

Trump's appearance at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce is not open to news organizations or the public. This would be the first time Trump has attended a hearing in this case.

When will Trump be in Fort Pierce, Florida?

TCPalm reported Sunday, Feb. 11, that Kenny Nail, chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee, announced Trump's in-person plans. The email said an attorney, who wasn't named but is representing Trump in the local classified document case, said the former president will be at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No further information was released about Trump or whether he plans to make any public appearances or speeches.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who lives in Vero Beach, presides over the case. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Cannon is scheduled to hear arguments from defense counsel for all defendants "to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant," according to her court order.

Cannon had originally scheduled the Trump trial for Aug. 14-25. She eventually rescheduled it for May 20, 2024, despite pleas by the former president's attorneys to hold off until after the 2024 presidential election.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, she will hear arguments from the Special Counsel, outside the presence of defendants or defense attorneys. Court will resume Tuesday, if necessary.

Where is Fort Pierce, Florida?

Fort Pierce, Florida, is in St. Lucie County, one of three counties that make up the Treasure Coast. Indian River County to the north and Martin County to the south are the other two. Brevard County is farther north of Fort Pierce, and Palm Beach County is south.

Fort Pierce North, Fort Pierce and Fort Pierce South are on the mainland. Fort Pierce Inlet State Park is on a barrier island. The Indian River Lagoon separates the barrier island from the mainland. At 31 square miles, Fort Pierce embodies the small-town feel. Fort Pierce is home to 16 beaches along 21 miles of the East Coast of Florida.

Known as the Sunrise City because of its beautiful, Instagrammable sunrises, Fort Pierce is home to what some might call an idyllic downtown, boasting some of the most beautiful beaches and waterways in Florida.

