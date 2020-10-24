Trump casts early vote in Florida

President Trump said he voted Saturday “for a guy named Trump" in his adopted home state of Florida before jetting off to campaign in three battleground states.

Video Transcript

- Thank you, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

- Any complications in there?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, not much, it was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that. Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, could never be like that, you could never be secure like that. They've done a fantastic job over here, great people inside. So uh, but it's an honor to be voting, it's an honor to be in this great area, which I know so well. And we're going to make three stops today, big ones, big rallies, three big ones. Uh, crowds have never been, I don't think there's ever been anything like this, this tremendous spirit. I hear we're doing very well in Florida, and we're doing very well, I hear every, every place else. So, thank you very much, and you're going to be very busy today, because we're going to work you hard.

- Mr. President, who did you vote for today?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I voted for a guy named Trump.

[CROWD LAUGHS]

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody.

- Where's the First Lady voting?