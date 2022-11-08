Trump casts his vote in U.S. midterm elections

Reuters

(Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX saw around $6 billion of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday morning, according to a message to staff sent by its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried that was seen by Reuters. In a surprise move, Changpeng Zhao, boss of major rival Binance, said on Tuesday the company signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at FTX. "In the last 72 hours, we've had roughly $6b of net withdrawals from FTX," he wrote, adding that withdrawals at FTX's main unit, FTX.com, are "effectively paused," an issue that would be resolved in "the near future."