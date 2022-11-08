Trump casts his vote in U.S. midterm elections
Former president Donald Trump voted in-person at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday (Nov. 8) (AP Video: Daniel Kozin)
Former president Donald Trump voted in-person at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday (Nov. 8) (AP Video: Daniel Kozin)
Former president Donald Trump claimed that he voted for Governor Ron DeSantis.Two of the most important Senate races remain essentially deadlocked, with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock effectively tied with Herschel Walker in Georgia and his would-be counterpart John Fetterman struggling to hold off Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.In the last few days, Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia. Former president Donald Trump held a rally for JD Vance in Ohio last night, where he teased a presidential campaign announcement on 15 November.Pool footage
The former First Daughter is to marry at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach this weekend.
Pennsylvania voters dash to cast new ballots after GOP lawsuit disqualified thousands of votes
The internet wants Martha Stewart to date Pete Davidson. Stewart gave an update before presenting Kim Kardashian with a CFDA Innovation Award.
“They told us this story with disgust... and now they’re up on stage endorsing each other," said the late night host
Firefighters from several agencies are the Symrise plant in Glynn County. Multiple explosions were reported starting around 4 am.
As the Georgia Senate race comes down to the wire, South Carolina governor Nikki Haley had a bizarre choice of words regarding Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) when she spoke at a Herschel Walker rally on Sunday. As Haley tried to appeal to the Republican mantra of border security, she stated that maybe the person they should deport is Warnock himself.
Iowa tips off its men's basketball season tonight at 6 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman. Here's all the broadcast details.
The Whitfield-Strong song matched a typically socially aware lyric with a busy, funky, brass-fuelled beat.
Nearly 25% of potential homebuyers nationwide are looking to move to an entirely different metro area than they’re in now, ditching pricey areas for more affordable markets, according to data issued by Redfin. What happened: With mortgage rates at 20-year highs, coupled with elevated home prices, would-be buyers are swapping cities to help lower living costs, the study says. Also read: Any Sign Of Relief In The Housing Markets? No, It Is Still Bad The following ten cities had the biggest net inf
Improving benefits for the low paid is a noble goal, but all but the very wealthy need the benefits in current law.
The 22-year-old student made the comments as she was arrested on charges including assault and alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report.
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX saw around $6 billion of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday morning, according to a message to staff sent by its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried that was seen by Reuters. In a surprise move, Changpeng Zhao, boss of major rival Binance, said on Tuesday the company signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at FTX. "In the last 72 hours, we've had roughly $6b of net withdrawals from FTX," he wrote, adding that withdrawals at FTX's main unit, FTX.com, are "effectively paused," an issue that would be resolved in "the near future."
A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. Election Day is Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district highlight the Republican party’s bid in Colorado to equalize — or even reverse — Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the lower chamber of Congress. From the get-go, Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in assailing what she calls “the Biden regime” and inflation, crime, dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policies under President Joe Biden’s watch. Boebert’s challenger, conservative Democrat and former Aspen city councilman Adam Frisch, contends the Donald Trump-aligned Boebert has sacrificed her district’s interests for what he calls unrelenting and divisive “angertainment.”
A University of Kentucky student seen assaulting Black students and hurling racist slurs told an arresting officer she has "lots of money," police said.
Just before leaving after speaking with the media outside his polling place in Palm Beach, former President Donald Trump says he voted for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Reserve tables and place orders soon for Thanksgiving Day meals at Asheville restaurants.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN that if he becomes speaker he would reassign Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to House committees.
A Texas man described as a video editor for the conspiracy theory-promoting Infowars website pleaded guilty on Monday to storming the U.S. Capitol, where he captured footage of the scene where a police officer fatally shot a California woman who joined the mob's attack. Samuel Christopher Montoya faces a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge John Bates is scheduled to sentence Montoya on Feb. 14, 2023.