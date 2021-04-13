Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

Former US president Donald Trump (AFP via Getty)

Donald Trump reportedly mocked former first lady Michelle Obama for her looks in front of a group of Republican donors on Saturday, and once again referred to former president Barack Obama by his middle name, “Hussein”.

The remarks by Mr Trump were part of speech at Mar-a-Lago for Republican party donors, who reportedly “laughed uproariously” at the former president

According to the Washington Post, who obtained an audio of the speech, the former first lady was ridiculed for supporting Stacey Abrams, another black woman and a Democratic opponent of Georgia governor Brian Kemp — a Republican with whom Mr Trump has fallen out.

An audio of the address reveals that sponsors were wrongly told by Mr Trump that Oprah Winfrey, the television personality and another black woman, “camped out in Atlanta” in support of Ms Abrams during the election in 2018.

Mr Trump went on to say that Ms Winfrey was in the city for “months,” before turning on former president Obama and Ms Obama.

Referring to Mr Obama by his middle name, Mr Trump reportedly told the crowd that “Barack Hussein Obama and the very beautiful Michelle Obama were there for…”

At that point, the Republican donors assembled at Mar-a-Lago “laughed uproariously” at Mr Trump for the apparent mockery of Ms Obama’s appearance as “beautiful”, reported the Post.

Mr Trump went on to call the Republican minority senate leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a b***** for refusing to reject the results of 2020 election win, which he reportedly referred to as “bulls**t”.

Mike Pence, the former vice president, was also accused of failing to to overturn the election win of Joe Biden win when it came in front of Congress on 6 January, in favour of Mr Trump.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser and face of the US response to Covid, was also described as being “full of crap” by the former president.

The remarks by Mr Trump, who frequently attacks women with whom he disagrees, were among the most disparaging of Ms Obama to be offered by the Republican.

Saturday’s event formed part of a weekend of fundraising for the Republican National Committee (RNC), taking place in Florida.

