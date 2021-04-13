Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former US president Donald Trump&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Former US president Donald Trump

(AFP via Getty)

Donald Trump reportedly mocked former first lady Michelle Obama for her looks in front of a group of Republican donors on Saturday, and once again referred to former president Barack Obama by his middle name, “Hussein”.

The remarks by Mr Trump were part of speech at Mar-a-Lago for Republican party donors, who reportedly “laughed uproariously” at the former president

According to the Washington Post, who obtained an audio of the speech, the former first lady was ridiculed for supporting Stacey Abrams, another black woman and a Democratic opponent of Georgia governor Brian Kemp — a Republican with whom Mr Trump has fallen out.

An audio of the address reveals that sponsors were wrongly told by Mr Trump that Oprah Winfrey, the television personality and another black woman, “camped out in Atlanta” in support of Ms Abrams during the election in 2018.

Mr Trump went on to say that Ms Winfrey was in the city for “months,” before turning on former president Obama and Ms Obama.

Referring to Mr Obama by his middle name, Mr Trump reportedly told the crowd that “Barack Hussein Obama and the very beautiful Michelle Obama were there for…”

At that point, the Republican donors assembled at Mar-a-Lago “laughed uproariously” at Mr Trump for the apparent mockery of Ms Obama’s appearance as “beautiful”, reported the Post.

Mr Trump went on to call the Republican minority senate leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a b***** for refusing to reject the results of 2020 election win, which he reportedly referred to as “bulls**t”.

Mike Pence, the former vice president, was also accused of failing to to overturn the election win of Joe Biden win when it came in front of Congress on 6 January, in favour of Mr Trump.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser and face of the US response to Covid, was also described as being “full of crap” by the former president.

The remarks by Mr Trump, who frequently attacks women with whom he disagrees, were among the most disparaging of Ms Obama to be offered by the Republican.

Saturday’s event formed part of a weekend of fundraising for the Republican National Committee (RNC), taking place in Florida.

Read More

Comedian learns Prince Philip has died after joking about him on stage

Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions

Recommended Stories

  • Wyatt Pike Drops Out of American Idol After Making It into the Season's Top 12

    "You have a style on stage that we like to watch," Lionel Richie previously told the contestant during his last performance before dropping out

  • Woman left mortified after popular photo app accidentally shares private video: 'My worst fear'

    A woman is getting laughs on TikTok after sharing a warning about using Google Photos' facial recognition software.

  • Poll: Lara Trump Is GOP Frontrunner in North Carolina Senate Race

    Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump, has a double-digit lead among potential GOP candidates to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr (R., N.C.) in the Senate next year, though she has not yet indicated whether she plans to run. She came out on top in an eight-way primary contest, receiving support from 32.4 percent of respondents in a survey conducted by the GOP polling firm Cygnal, according to The Hill. North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson came in second, with 20.1 percent, followed by former Governor Pat McCrory and former Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who received 14.2 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively. The only candidate to have formally announced a bid for Burr’s seat, former Representative Mark Walker (R., N.C.), finished fifth with 3 percent. Trump, who served as a top surrogate and adviser to her father-in-law, also scored the highest net favorability rating, at 66.6 percent. She is a North Carolina native, though she has not lived in the state in years. The poll shows strong support for former President Trump in the state, with 86 percent of respondents saying they hold a favorable view of the 45th president, including 68.8 percent who reported a “very favorable” opinion of him. Eighty-three percent of GOP voters said they want Republican candidates to show loyalty to the former president. Meanwhile, 54.7 percent consider themselves to be more a supporter of former President Trump than the Republican Party. However, just 34 percent said they believe Lara Trump is the Republican most capable of winning the 2022 general election. Twenty percent said the same of Robinson and 15 percent named McCrory as most capable. The Senate race in North Carolina is expected to be one of the most competitive and expensive of the 2022 elections. Democrats hoping to replace Burr in the battleground state include former state Senator Erica Smith, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the party’s Senate nomination in 2022, and state Senator Jeff Jackson.

  • This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make on Average, Data Shows

    While there are so many aspects other than how much money you make that are essential to living a full and happy life—relationships, travel, and family, to name a few—having a steady income is, for good or ill, a pretty important part of it. And if you feel insecure about how much you earn or ever wonder how your wages compare to others in your age group, you're certainly not alone. To help shed some light on that, we looked at recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics organized by job site Indeed, which broke down average salaries of people in the U.S. based on age group. Read on to discover, on average, how much money people your age make on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. And to see how much money people have in full at various stages in their lives, This Is How Much Money People Your Age Have on Average, Data Shows. 1 Ages 16-19 Weekly: $435Monthly: $1,885Annually: $22,620 2 Ages 20-24 Weekly: $576Monthly: $2,496Annually: $29,962And for insight into where your dollar will get you far (or not), check out This Is the State Where Your Money Is Worth the Least. 3 Ages 25-34 Weekly: $793Monthly: $3,436Annually: $41,236 4 Ages 35-44 Weekly: $986Monthly: $4,272Annually: $51,272And for more helpful financial information sent to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 5 Ages 45-54 Weekly: $1,004Monthly: $4,350Annually: $52,308And for where you could bring in an above average pay check, check out This Is the State Where You Can Make the Most Money. 6 Ages 55-64 Weekly: $970Monthly: $4,203Annually: $50,440 7 Ages 65 and up Weekly: $911Monthly: $3,947Annually: $47,372And for more on where you get taxed the most, check out This State Has the Highest Taxes in America, According to Data.

  • Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist's death

    A white police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. About 90 minutes before the curfew deadline, state police announced over a loudspeaker that the gathering had been declared unlawful and ordered the crowds to disperse. The state police said the dispersal order came before the 10 p.m. curfew because protesters were trying to take down the fencing and throwing rocks at police.

  • Parent files lawsuit in New York asking for permission to marry their child

    Filing is asking for a judge to declare incest laws ‘unconstitutional’

  • This Popular Hostess Snack Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

    Hostess is known for its delicious pastries (like the Twinkie), but another is the subject of a new recall because it could contain undeclared allergens. Some Hostess SnoBalls were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for the Chocolate CupCakes, the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website says.The Chocolate CupCake packaging does not list one of the ingredients in the SnoBalls, coconut, as an allergen, and if someone who is allergic or has a sensitivity to it eats the mislabeled pastry, they could have a severe reaction.Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe Hostess SnoBalls involved in the recall were manufactured as single-serving sizes on March 13, 2021. The company became aware of the issue and subsequently issued the recall. They have a "Best By Date" of May 27, 2021, and a UPC code of 888109010096. The treats were sold in convenience stores, dollar stores, and shipped to distributors across the country.No illnesses or injuries have been reported, the notice says, but customers who have purchased the pastry are urged to not eat it and contact the place of purchase about a full refund. Only this batch was affected by the mislabeling.Unfortunately, this isn't the only recall affecting big-name products that may be on your grocery list. This Major Pet Food Brand Has Just Been Recalled for Salmonella, and If You Bought This Ground Turkey, Throw It Out Now, FSIS Says.To get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Twitter Unearths Macaualay Culkin's 'Tiny Little Asian Babies' Comment After Baby With Brenda Song

    Actor Macaulay Culkin welcomed a baby boy with partner Brenda Song, but some social media users recalled his past comments about making “Asian babies.” Song, 33, gave birth to their first son on April 5, named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the 40-year-old actor's late sister Dakota who died in 2008, according to Esquire. After several media outlets reported the big announcement, social media users quickly reposted a People interview with the “Home Alone” actor in 2018, where he shared his excitement for having "Asian babies" with the Disney star, The Wrap reported.

  • Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for 'wrestling'

    A former counselor accused of raping one boy and repeatedly groping another at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children,” a prosecutor said Monday. Frank Davis, 79, of Hopkinton, is one of seven former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who were arrested last week and charged with either sexual assault or being accomplices to the abuse of 11 teens from 1994 to 2005. The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a broad criminal investigation since 2019, along with a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

  • No, Sylvester Stallone Is Not a Member of Mar-a-Lago

    Last week, social media raised eyebrows — and threw a lot of shade — when actor Sylvester Stallone reportedly joined Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. On Tuesday, his publicist confirmed that despite reports, Stallone is not a member of Trump’s swanky Florida resort. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone’s rep Michelle Bega clarified that “contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club. He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues.” Bega reports that the reason Stallone was at Mar-a-Lago was for a fundraising luncheon, where it was mistakenly assumed he was a member when word got out about his appearance. Shortly after the event, news outlets picked up on Stallone’s attendance, causing everyone from Fox News to The Hill to Twitter to assume that the actor was making a very pointed allegiance. Also Read: Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Partially Closed Due to COVID Outbreak “Sylvester Stallone joined Mar A Lago but more importantly will he pose for pictures with other members pretending he is socking them in the jaw because boxing?” joked writer “Daily Show” writer Chris Regan. Sylvester Stallone joined Mar A Lago but more importantly will he pose for pictures with other members pretending he is socking them in the jaw because boxing? — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) April 12, 2021 “Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word,” tweeted MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner. Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 12, 2021 In all fairness, it’s not out of line to assume that Stallone had joined up with Trump’s club. Aside from the fact he recently purchased a $35.37 million Palm Beach estate, he was among the guests who joined music producer Quincy Jones, Eric Trump, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party at the beginning of Trump’s presidency in 2016. The club that Stallone does belong to? The Breakers Club in Palm Beach. Yep, it turns out that Stallone is a member of a Palm Beach club…just not a Trump one. (Whew.) Read original story No, Sylvester Stallone Is Not a Member of Mar-a-Lago At TheWrap

  • Paulina Porizkova Is Impossibly Hot in This NSFW Full Frontal Nude Cover Photo

    There is no doubt that Paulina Porizkova is stunningly beautiful. It seems to run in the family, or so her and her mom’s stunning post-workout selfie would suggest. We just love how Porizkova never shies away from showing off what she’s got, and if we looked as good as her at that age, we would […]

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Cheek Cyst Stuffed With 'Mashed Potatoes'

    "I am loving this zoomed-in view. Makes me think it's going to hit me when it pops out."

  • Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month. Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be conducted “off-site” — not at the White House but in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

  • Will Worse Side Effects for Moderna's Vaccine Boost Pfizer's Fortunes?

    Johnson & Johnson won't be able to supply as many doses of its vaccine in the next few weeks as originally hoped due to manufacturing issues at a contractor's facility. With these headwinds for J&J, the vaccines developed by Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)) are in high demand. Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have secured supply deals with the U.S. for 300 million doses each.

  • I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J's shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country. Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J’s single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare. “It’s less than one in a million," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure'

    The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.” The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.”

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.