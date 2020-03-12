Trump caught on mic for second time in shambolic coronavirus address

President Donald Trump had a rough night Wednesday.

Not only was he forced to address the growing seriousness of the coronavirus - which he’s been downplaying for weeks - but mics and cameras caught him in candid moments before and after his speech.

Wednesday night, Mr Trump addressed the nation, announcing a 30 day travel ban for individuals coming in from Europe. During the address he also mentioned “cargo,” would be banned, and had to quickly correct himself on Twitter following the address to quell confusion and concern over what was perceived to be a shipping ban.

Just as the address finished, a C-SPAN camera that was still broadcasting caught president Trump sitting quietly at the desk for a moment before letting out a long “OK” and exhalation before the camera zoomed out to reveal his staff waiting at the edges of the frame to remove his mic.

Before the address, C-SPAN also caught Mr Trump dealing with a stain. A voice can be heard saying “Oh, f*** - Uh oh, I got a pen mark. Anybody have the white stuff … Do you see it? Which side is it on?”

During his address, the president announced an unprecedented ban on "most foreign nationals" into the US from Europe beginning on 20 March and lasting a month, as health officials warn that the risk of community spread within the US poses a significant threat.

He compared the latest travel restriction to a similar ban on travel from China: "Now we must take the same action with Europe."

The pronouncement has been criticised as confusing and disorganised after the White House later clarified that many would be exempt from the ban and Trump himself was forced to tweet that it wouldn't affect cargo.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence defended it and said there was no confusion.

"I don't think there was confusion," Mr Pence told CNN as he was deployed to make the morning television rounds to defend the president's speech.

"We've recognised ... that the epicenter of the coronavirus has shifted ... to Europe. The health team came into the Oval Office, presented that to the president, and he made that decision on the spot after hearing all sides."

Read more

'A dystopian nightmare’: Trump’s Europe travel ban met with confusion