Trump caught on tape bullying Detroit election officials during 2020 count

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been caught on tape bullying Detroit election officials in an effort to get them to refuse to certify the vote count during the 2020 election.

The newly uncovered audiotape includes Trump repeating debunked conspiracy theories in an effort to get the GOP election board officials to delay or block President Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Michigan.

“How can anyone sign something when you have more votes than people?” Trump said on the recordings, according to the Detroit News.

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Trump added. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

The tape echoes the infamous phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he demanded the top state election official “find” just enough votes to allow him to overturn Biden’s narrow win in the Peach State.

It’s unknown whether special counsel Jack Smith has also obtained the tape and whether it will play a role in his federal election interference case against Trump.

The tape was reported by the Detroit News, whose reporters have listened to it. The audio tape has not yet been released publicly.

The Nov. 17, 2020, telephone call included Trump, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Wayne County elections authorities Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, both Republicans.

Trump told the two canvassers that they would look “terrible” if they certified the results.

McDaniel, who is from Michigan, urged the officials to stall for time.

“If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” adding, “we will get you attorneys.”

Trump chimed in: “We’ll take care of that,” apparently referring to providing attorneys.

The newspaper said the recordings were made by an unnamed person who was present for the call with Palmer and Hartmann. The paper describes the source as a whistleblower.

Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, a key battleground state that flipped from Trump’s 2016 win.

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, delivered a more than 2-1 margin for Biden, a normal scenario in all Michigan elections.

But Trump and his allies denounced what they called nefarious dumps of ballots that favored Biden in Wayne County late on election night and the next day.

The new report shows that Trump was personally involved in the effort to tip the election in his favor across multiple battleground states, a revelation that could bolster Smith’s case if it gets to a jury.

Trump did not immediately respond to the new report. But spokesman Steven Cheung brushed off the significance of any tape as evidence that Trump aimed to “faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

“President Trump and the American people have the constitutional right to free and fair elections,” Cheung said.

Trump faces at least two criminal trials in which the Michigan tape might play a role.

He faces a four-count federal indictment brought by Smith tied to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, an alleged plot that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a March 4 trial date, although it could be delayed.

Trump argues that he is covered by blanket presidential immunity, a claim that Chutkan rejected. Trump’s appeal will be heard either by a circuit court or by the U.S. Supreme Court if it accepts the case as Smith has argued.

Trump is also charged in a sweeping Georgia state racketeering case along with more than a dozen aides and acolytes, accusing him of engineering a multi-pronged plot to steal the election in Georgia and other states including Michigan.

Prosecutors have asked for an Aug. 5 trial date but Judge Scott McAfee has not yet ruled when the trial might start. Trump says the case should not be heard until after the November 2024 election and also claims that he cannot be tried at all if he wins a return to the White House until he eventually left office.

