Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(EPA)
(EPA)

The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses.

Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally.

“I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely ideology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory. Escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out,” he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

“I think what he likely was expressing is that there certainly are possibilities … of how a virus adapts itself to an efficient spread among humans,” Mr Fauci said.

Read more:

“One of them is in the lab. And one of them — which is the more likely, which most public health officials agree with — is that it likely was below the radar screen, spreading in the community in China for several weeks, if not a month or more, which allowed it when it got recognized clinically to be pretty well-adapted.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • CDC Chief Just Issued “Deeply Concerning” Warning

    With vaccination efforts underway, life appears as if it is slowly returning back to a (new) normal. Kids are back at school, restaurants are filling up, and people are starting to travel once again. However, according to health experts it is too-fast, too soon. During Friday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the number of infections and hospitalizations are increasing across the country. Read on to hear what she said about the recent COVID surge—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Infections and Hospitalizations Are on the Rise Dr. Walensky started out by revealing some pretty shocking statistics. “The most recent seven day average is about 57,000 cases per day, which is an increase of 7 percent from the prior seven days. The most recent seven day average of new hospitalizations about 4,700 per day represents also a slight increase from the prior seven period. The seven day average of deaths continues to hammer at 1000 deaths per day,” she revealed. 2 She Is “Deeply Concerned About This Trajectory” She continued to express her fear that these numbers will continue to rise. “I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory,” she said. “We have seen cases and hospital admissions move from historic declines to stagnations, increases. And we know from prior surges that if we don't control things, now there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again.” 3 She Begs People to “Take This Moment Very Seriously” Dr. Walensky hopes that the public will take this recent surge into consideration and act accordingly—especially because we are so close to the finish line. “Please take this moment very seriously,” she said. “We're vaccinating at 2.5 million people a day, and they are protected from COVID. If you haven't been vaccinated, your turn is likely very soon. we can turn this around, but it will take all of us working together. Please keep wearing your well-fitting mask and taking the public health actions now that we know and reverse these concerning trends.” 4 She is Charting the Variants “We continue to scale up our surveillance of the variants,” said Walensky. “The 1.7.7 has now been detected in 51 jurisdictions, per 8,000 cases, we're watching it very closely.” As for tracking the sequencing, “It takes a while to do the sequences and, and to sequence the variants and do that population based analysis.”RELATED: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine. 5 Keep Doing Your Part Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Stephen Mulhern bursts onto 'This Morning' to tease Ant and Dec prank

    Viewers think presenters have been taking part in Ant and Dec's earpiece challenge this week.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Trump reacts to Biden's first press conference, crisis at border

    Former president of the United States joins 'The Ingraham Angle' for an exclusive interview.

  • China rare earths extend surge on worries over Myanmar supply, inspection threat

    Looming inspections and concerns over Myanmar supplies are adding fresh momentum to a rally in prices of the rare earth minerals used in industries from turbines to telecoms that are already at their highest in nearly a decade. A price index published by China's rare earths association shot up more than 40% from October last year to the end of January, and has climbed an additional 25% since, fuelled by the risks to supply. These are unrest in neighbouring Myanmar following a Feb. 1 military coup and worries over environmental inspections planned in a key Chinese rare earths production hub.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Black Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on governor’s door vows to fight for voting rights

    A Georgia lawmaker who was forcibly removed and arrested from the state’s Capitol as Governor Brian Kemp signed sweeping ballot restrictions into law has vowed to combat voter suppression, as an outpouring of support and outrage across the US has followed her arrest. “I will not stand by while our voting rights are threatened across this state, the state I swore an oath to represent with integrity, honesty, and respect for the millions of people who live and work in this community,” Democratic state Rep Park Cannon said in a statement on Friday hours after her release from a Fulton County jail. Widely shared video of her arrest shows Ms Cannon, who is Black, handcuffed with her arms behind her back after she was removed as Governor Kemp announced his signature on the Republican-backed legislation, which transfers election oversight from election officials and into the hands of Republican lawmakers, reduces the number of places where people can vote and makes it a criminal offence to provide food and water to people waiting in voting lines, among other provisions that disproportionately target Black voters.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • New US sanctions target military conglomerates in Myanmar

    The United States on Thursday imposed what it calls its most significant sanctions to date over the military coup in Myanmar, restricting American dealings with two giant Myanmar military holding companies that dominate much of that country's economy. The sanctions are the latest that the Biden administration and European governments have laid on Myanmar since Feb. 1, when the country's generals seized power on the day a newly elected parliament was due to be sworn in. Thursday's sanctions “target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military’s brutal repression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university