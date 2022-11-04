Trump celebrates acquittal of ally Tom Barrack as setback for ‘radical left’

Former President Trump celebrated the acquittal of his longtime friend Tom Barrack on Friday, calling it a setback for the “radical left.”

Barrack, who had been charged with acting as an unregistered lobbyist for the United Arab Emirates, was found not guilty on all counts by a jury on Friday, alongside his former employee Matthew Grimes.

“Great news for our Country, Freedom, and Democracy in that businessman Tom Barrack, who should have never been charged or tried, was just acquitted of all charges,” Trump said in a statement, adding, “The upcoming Election is very big, but these acquittals of two innocent men greatly set the Radical Left back.”

Barrack was accused of using his influence on the Trump campaign and in the Trump White House to further Emirati interests. The billionaire investor was also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal agents.

Trump also used the moment to call for the release of two members of a right-wing conspiracy group that were jailed for contempt of court this week, as well as rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

