Trump changed his mind on State of the Union because Pelosi made 'reasonable' request

WASHINGTON – All day on Thursday those around the nation wondered why President Donald Trump decided to postpone his State of the Union address.

The late-night decision on Wednesday the president made a cordial announcement on his Twitter page shortly before midnight.

"Why @realDonaldTrump did you give in to Pelosi on SOTU?" one man asked the president on Twitter. "I would hope this is part of the chess game. If this shutdown doesn’t result in wall funding, our party and our country will suffer severely in the next election."

The president's decision followed days of partisan bickering and a nasty back-and-forth with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who uninvited Trump from giving the high-profile address due to the government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

After Pelosi wrote him a letter disinviting him from giving the address, Trump's team started looking at alternatives. Some Republicans were pushing for the president to give his remarks in the Senate chambers instead of the House, which is traditionally where the State of the Union addresses are held.

But Thursday afternoon from the White House, Trump addressed the speculation, saying he decided against another venue because that would be "very disrespectful" to the State of the Union and thought Pelosi's request was "actually reasonable."

"Well, it's really her choice. I mean, I would have done it in a different location, but I think that would be very disrespectful to the State of the Union, to pick some other place," the president said.

Trump continued, saying that he could have given his address at a campaign-style rally and invited his supporters but decided against it.

"I could have got to a big auditorium and got 25,000 people in one day and you've been there many times, but I think that would be very disrespectful to the State of the Union, so what she said, I thought was actually reasonable," Trump said. "We'll have the State of the Union when the shutdown is over."

The president's remarks that Pelosi's request was "reasonable" differed drastically from his own past remarks and other Republicans on Capitol Hill who have blasted the House Speaker as "petty."

On Wednesday, Trump attacked Pelosi, telling reporters "the State of the Union speech has been canceled by Nancy Pelosi because she doesn’t want to hear the truth. She doesn't want the American public to hear what's going on."

He added that the decision was "a great blotch on the incredible country that we all love" and called it a "horrible mark" and "negative part of history."

CNN reported that a lot of what led Trump to postpone the address was not being happy with the alternative venues, which he thought weren't as prestigious for such a high-profile and historical address.

Still, many Republicans voiced frustrations with Trump's decision.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Twitter the president's announcement to postpone his address was a "bad decision."

"Go to America and give the nation a #SOTU," she wrote on Twitter.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin said it was a bad choice that could show "weakness."

"I hate to see the president do this. He’s being badly mistreated by Pelosi & she will view this as weakness," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s also a very bad precedent."

Other Republicans seemed to be torn about Trump's decision.

"Discussion among Republicans this morning on Trump's concession to Pelosi on SOTU. A total cave, say some. A bow to reality, say others; what was he going to do?" Byron York, a reporter for the Washington Examiner posted on Twitter. "Still others say most important thing is he's not caving on border barrier. Varied opinion."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump changed his mind on State of the Union because Pelosi made 'reasonable' request