Trump has charged Secret Service over $40,000 in rent to protect him at Mar-a-Lago

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
Since leaving office, former President Trump has charged the U.S. Secret Service more than $40,000 for agents to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort while protecting him, according to spending records obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The single room charge, which started on Jan. 20 at $396.15 every night until at least April 30, is ultimately paid by taxpayers. It's a continuation of his controversial practice of charging rent to those assigned to protect him.

  • After April 30, Trump moved to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, according to the Post.

  • It's unclear if charges have continued into May.

The big picture: The $396.15 per room rate is the same amount that Trump billed the Secret Service at his Florida resort during his presidency.

  • The Secret Service has rented fewer rooms in Trump's post-presidency than it did when he visited the Florida resort while in office.

  • Former presidents have Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, but a president charging the Secret Service rent on this scale is unprecedented, according to the Post.

Go deeper ... Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since January

