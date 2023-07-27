Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new indictment

The Justice Department is accusing former President Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in a new superseding indictment filed in the classified records case on Thursday.

DOJ says Trump acted with a new co-conspirator to try to delete the footage, and also charged him with an additional Espionage Act charge.

The superseding indictment brings to 42 the total number of counts facing the former president.

It accuses Trump of acting with Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of the hotel, and Trump’s other co-defendant Walt Nauta, with trying to delete the footage.

The indictment notes efforts from de Oliveira, 56, to determine how long security footage was stored on the Mar-a-Lago system. It says he later told another Mar-a-Lago employee that “‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.”

The indictment also described de Oliveira and Nauta organizing their plans secretly, apparently walking among the bushes around the IT office where the security footage was managed.

The indictment notes calls between Trump and de Oliveira and also details a later discussion over his loyalty and ensuring that the property manager would get an attorney.

De Oliveira has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Monday.

The indictment accuses De Oliveira of lying to investigators about his involvement in moving boxes at the property, saying he “never saw anything,” relating to boxes moving in and out of the storage room.

The indictment also adds a thirty-second document to the tally for which Trump is facing charges of violating the Espionage Act, a top secret document on a presentation about military activity in a foreign country.

The superseding indictment comes as a Washington grand jury met in another special counsel probe into Trump’s efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

In a statement after the release of the indictment, the Trump campaign called the filing “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” the statement said.

This story was updated at 6:53 p.m.

