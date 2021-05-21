Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
Trump mar a lago
Former President Donald Trump is seen arriving in Florida on Wednesday after leaving Washington, DC for the last time as a sitting president. Noam Galai/Getty

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort charged the US government at least $40,000 for the use of a room between January 20 and April 30, The Washington Post reported.

  • Trump's Palm Beach resort charged $396 per night, which is almost double the federally mandated maximum rate for most government employees in that county.

  • Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

Former President Donald Trump charged the US government at least $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left the White House, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Trump's Palm Beach, Florida resort charged taxpayers $396.15 every night from January 20 to at least April 30 for a single room Trump's security detail worked out of, according to spending records The Post obtained through a public-records request.

The nearly $400-per-night cost is less than the original $546-per-night rate Mar-a-Lago charged the government during Trump's first months in office. But under federal rules, most government employees are limited to spending $205 a night for accommodation in Palm Beach County, according to the General Services Administration.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago on his last day in office and lived there full time until early May, when he moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey club for the summer. It's unclear whether his property is charging the Secret Service to stay in Bedminster or use any of the facilities.

This comes after Mar-a-Lago charged the Secret Service almost $16,000 for Trump's week-long Christmas visit to his club in December 2020, while he was still president.

Former US presidents are given Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, in addition to a $219,000 annual pension and staff paid for by the government. But it is highly unusual for a former president to charge his protective detail.

When President Joe Biden was vice president, he charged the Secret Service $2,200 per month to rent a cottage on his Delaware property. But he hasn't charged the US government since becoming president, the White House told The Post.

During his four years in office, Trump charged US taxpayers more than $2.5 million to use facilities at his properties, The Post reported. Trump's properties raked in another $5.6 million from his campaign and fundraising group. A self-declared billionaire, Trump has faced scrutiny and criticism for allowing his properties around the US and the world to charge the US government during his many visits.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Trump bills Secret Service $40,000 at Mar-a-Lago since leaving office

    Records obtained by Washington Post show agency paid $396.15 every night since 20 January until at least 30 April‘Racist, sexist pig’: book details Obama’s thoughts on Trump The Secret Service has been guarding Trump at Mar-a-Lago since he left office in January. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump has billed the Secret Service more than $40,000 for a room for his own security detail, which has been guarding him at his Mar-a-Lago resort since he left office in January. Spending records obtained by the Washington Post through a public records request show that Trump’s resort in Palm Beach charged the Secret Service $396.15 every night starting on 20 January, the day he left the White House and relocated to Mar-a-Lago full-time. The charges continued until at least 30 April, costing taxpayers a total of $40,011.15. A source familiar with the transactions told the Post the charges were for a single room that functioned as a workspace for Secret Service agents. Compared with protection provided at Mar-a-Lago during Trump’s tenure as president, Secret Service agents rented fewer rooms during their stay this year. The agency would previously rent four to five rooms for every night Trump was there. His security detail only rented out one room this spring. However, costs for the single room over the past few months have exceeded previous stays because Trump has stayed at Mar-a-Lago every night, and not just on weekends or during vacations. The extra days spent at Mar-a-Lago have added up: the Secret Service has paid as much money to Mar-a-Lago during the spring as it had spent during similar times in 2018 and 2019. Trump’s decision to invoice the Secret Service for rent is unusual for a sitting president or a former one. Former presidents are given Secret Service protection for life and other paid-for perks, but as the Post notes, historians and representatives of past presidents were unable to cite another example of a president billing Secret Service at this level. As vice-president, Joe Biden charged the Secret Service $171,600 in rent for use of a cottage on his Delaware property between 2011 and 2017. Since becoming president, Biden has not charged the Secret Service rent.

  • Trump has charged Secret Service over $40,000 in rent to protect him at Mar-a-Lago

    Since leaving office, former President Trump has charged the U.S. Secret Service more than $40,000 for agents to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort while protecting him, according to spending records obtained by the Washington Post.Why it matters: The single room charge, which started on Jan. 20 at $396.15 every night until at least April 30, is ultimately paid by taxpayers. It's a continuation of his controversial practice of charging rent to those assigned to protect him.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfter April 30, Trump moved to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, according to the Post.It's unclear if charges have continued into May.The big picture: The $396.15 per room rate is the same amount that Trump billed the Secret Service at his Florida resort during his presidency.The Secret Service has rented fewer rooms in Trump's post-presidency than it did when he visited the Florida resort while in office.Former presidents have Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, but a president charging the Secret Service rent on this scale is unprecedented, according to the Post.Go deeper ... Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since JanuaryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

