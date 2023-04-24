Trump cheers Lemon’s CNN ouster

Former President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed news that CNN had parted ways with longtime anchor Don Lemon, who Trump has feuded with for years.

“Good News: “The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Lemon shared in a post on Twitter that he had been fired from CNN without being told directly by management, a characterization the network disputed.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the network posted on Twitter.

Lemon has worked at CNN for nearly two decades. For the past several months, he has been hosting “CNN This Morning” alongside Kaitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Trump’s celebration of Lemon’s ouster was unsurprising, given the two have repeatedly traded barbs in the past.

Lemon called Trump “racist” in 2018 after the then-president referred to African nations as “shithole countries.”

In 2020, Trump called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” after the anchor led a segment in which he laughed when a panelist called Trump supporters “the credulous boomer rube demo.”

Last October, Lemon reflected on his past role as an anchor of a primetime show, where he said Trump “didn’t have the courage to come on and take hard questions from CNN and me and my show.”



