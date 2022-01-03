Trump and His Children Refuse to Be Deposed in Tax Dodging Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Pagliery
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEX EDELMAN
ALEX EDELMAN

The Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General surrounding the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.

The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.

In the court filing, the AG’s office said it recently issued subpoenas for the former president and two of his adult kids “for testimony and documents ‘in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties,’” but that “a dispute has arisen.” Now the state’s top prosecutor wants to force them to cooperate.

Prosecutors Pit Trump Org Dynasties Against Each Other

The law enforcement agency did not provide comment. Neither did the office of the former president.

Since James took office in January 2019, she has been making good on campaign promises to subject the family business, the Trump Organization, to scrutiny for its wildly different real estate valuations. Documents show the family persistently tried to reduce their tax bill by claiming advantageous valuations for several properties, like an opulent forested estate and a golf course north of New York City. According to court records, the AG’s investigators have also been probing potential bank fraud.

Investigators are focusing on the former president and his kids, because Donald Trump led the firm with a tight grip until he entered the White House in 2017, when his children assumed more control.

In September, the state judge overseeing the case unsealed a court order that gave Trump and his top lieutenants an ultimatum: comply with subpoenas or pay for a third party to do it for you. Monday’s court filing now shows the degree to which Trump and his kids have resisted personally subjecting themselves to examination.

Inside the Trump Org Money Man’s Interview With Investigators

Tensions flared last month when Trump personally sued the AG in federal court, using the lawsuit to smear the civil investigation as a political prosecution. Unbeknownst to the public, the AG’s office in December had been sending subpoenas to the former president, Don Jr., and Ivanka seeking to have them sit down for sworn depositions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Trump family is expected to soon file a document in court to block the subpoenas, according to the filing, which was also signed by two lawyers representing the Trumps. Ronald P. Fischetti is an attorney hired to represent the former president, and Alan S. Futerfas is a lawyer at the Trump Organization.

A different Trump family member tried to put up resistance in the past—and it didn’t pan out. Trump’s third son, Eric Trump, fought off a subpoena until he eventually buckled and sat down for a deposition on Oct. 5, 2020.

This civil investigation is separate from the joint criminal investigation into tax fraud that’s being run as a joint operation between the AG and the Manhattan District Attorney. That other case resulted in an indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. His trial is set for later this year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed by NYS attorney general in family business probe

    New York state’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

  • New York's attorney general subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

    New York Attorney General Letisha James reported subpoenas for two of former President Donald Trump's children as part of the investigation into the Trump family business.

  • Salma Hayek Roars Into the New Year With Plunging Leopard Swimsuit That Shows Off Sexy Curves

    Salma Hayek isn’t messing around when it comes to her swimsuit game — she knows how to show off her stunning curves in the best way possible. Her latest photo gives great vibes to start the New Year off with a roar. The Eternals star shared a photo from her tropical holiday vacation sporting a […]

  • Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in New York probe

    New York state's attorney general is demanding that two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, testify in her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company. Subpoenas to the Trumps from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan. Donald Trump has also been subpoenaed to testify under oath, and the Trump family plans to ask a judge who has overseen disputes related to the probe to block James' lawyers from obtaining their testimony, according to the filing.

  • Brother and sister on way to work killed in Brightline crash in Aventura, police say

    A 68-year-old man and his sister, who he was driving to work, were killed in last week’s Brightline crash at the Broward and Miami-Dade border, Aventura police said Monday.

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • Man abducted in China at age 4 reunites with family decades later using hand-drawn map of his childhood home

    Li Jingwei couldn't remember his birth name after being abducted as a child, but he remembered how to draw his home village and posted a map online.

  • Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

    PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h

  • Fans are sharing hysterical clip of Joan Rivers and Betty White ribbing each other

    A resurfaced clip of Joan Rivers interviewing Betty White during a 1983 episode of "The Tonight Show" went viral on Twitter after her death on Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Adele Buys Sylvester Stallone’s Mediterranean-Style Beverly Hills Mansion for $58 Million

    The musician paid $52 million less than Rocky star first listed it for

  • 15 Anti-Vaxxers Who Really Put The Cherry On Top Of The Nightmare That Was 2021

    I don't know what I'm more scared of: Omicron, or these people.View Entire Post ›

  • Climate change will bring more hurricanes to New York, other midlatitude cities, study finds

    A new study projects that more hurricanes will be coming to midlatitude regions, which include major population centers such as New York, Boston and Shanghai, because of climate change.

  • John Madden: Steelers’ Immaculate Reception will ‘bother me until the day I die’

    John Madden revisited the Immaculate Reception in the Fox Sports doc, "All Madden"

  • Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

    Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play. Following his strange outburst Sunday, Brown is out as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one can only hope he finds peace. Brown’s bizarre behavior quickly blew up on social media and dominated NFL headlines around the league on a day when Brady engineered another impressive comeback and several teams clinched playoff berths.

  • Shed fire on land of ‘cult’ eyed as cause of devastating Colorado blazes that destroyed 1,000 homes

    Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver

  • 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

    The Nittany Lions have an opportunity to grow from their mistakes in 2022.

  • Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s legal deal with Jeffrey Epstein released

    Unsealing stems from Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against duke, filed in Manhattan federal court in August Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. The Duke of York vehemently maintained his innocence against the claims made against him. Photograph: Enterprise News and Pictures A near-dozen-year-old legal settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender whom she accused of sexual abuse, was released on Monday. Giuffre rece

  • Why the Queen needs her confidantes more than ever

    Royals have, famously, long outlived their subjects. When the Duke of Edinburgh died in April, at the age of 99, research found that monarchs and their spouses since the Victorian age had tended to live 30 years longer on average than the rest of the population. Good genes and a life of privilege saw Queen Victoria live to 81 at a time when life expectancy for women was just 41.

  • Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

    A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant,” according to a court record unsealed Monday. The prince’s lawyers say that language should bar Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn’t a party to the original settlement. The private 2009 legal deal resolved Giuffre's allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Minnesota Grandparents Face Off in Icy Water Gun Duel

    A grandma and grandpa from Graceville, Minnesota, challenged each other to a water gun duel in bitterly cold temperatures on January 1.Footage by Carol Bauer shows her and her husband stand back-to-back, walk into their battle positions, and begin shooting their water guns as the day’s high temperature plummeted to a mind-boggling -13 degrees Fahrenheit (-25 Celsius).The water quickly freezes as it jets into the air, creating a super-cool icy mist.“Just thought this would be a great way to start the new year. He likes guns, I like fun photography – so we put the two together and had some fun,” Bauer told Storyful. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful