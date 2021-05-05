How Trump’s children are still costing taxpayers money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Children of former US president Donald Trump, with security&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Children of former US president Donald Trump, with security

(REUTERS)

The children of Donald Trump are continuing to cost US taxpayers hundreds of thousands a month for travel, a government watchdog group has found.

US Secret Service agents filed $140,000 (£100,000) in receipts for travelling with Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr in February, according to the watchdog CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington).

The figure was for the first month after the former president’s departure from Washington DC, and does not refer to any Secret Service fees incurred at Trump businesses.

The real figure for taxpayers, according to CREW, could be far higher.

The findings follow a Freedom of Information Act request for the cost of extending Secret Service protection to the former president’s children for a further six months after the president left office.

US Secret Service agents spent $52,296.75 (£37,584) on travel and $88,678.39 (£63,731) on accommodation for escorting the Trumps on foreign and domestic trips in February, according to the filings.

It included security for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for 10 days in Salt Lake City in January, straight after the inauguration of US president Joe Biden.

The trip cost $62,599.39 (£45,000) in accommodation for the security, and was followed by a trip to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, for which there were no receipts, and another vacation in Miami.

Eric and Lara Trump, in February, were at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York, for which there were no receipts.

The couple also travelled into Queens, and to Miami, Lake Placid, and Palm Beach — the latter costing the Secret Service more than $10,000 (£7,186) in accommodation fees.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the former president, also spent time in New York City, Long Island, and Upstate New York.

CREW wrote of the findings that “If just one month of the Trump children’s extended Secret Service protection cost $140,000, then the full six months could cost taxpayers nearly $1 million.”

“Unfortunately, the records appear to not even be a complete accounting of the costs,” the watchdog continued, “since the Secret Service did not provide records of spending at Trump businesses, which is the most controversial aspect of the extended protection.”

The extended security for 13 members of the Trump family from January attracted criticism for the costs to American taxpayers.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George Bush extended Secret Service protection to their children, who were then-college aged, after departing office.

The Independent has approached the office of Mr Trump for comment.

Read More

Trump v Facebook ‒ live: Ex-president says ban upheld because ‘Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth’

Trump slams Facebook, Twitter and Google as ‘disgrace and embarrassment’ to US

Trump allies react with fury at Facebook ruling: ‘It’s a sad day for America’

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Meet Victoria Toensing and Joseph diGenova, the Republican power couple caught up in the FBI's Rudy Giuliani investigation

    Toensing and diGenova have been Republican fixtures for decades and were instrumental in the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump's first impeachment.

  • Suspects wanted for robbing customer at gunpoint at a Burger King drive-thru

    DO YOU KNOW THEM? Moments after they stole a man's vehicle, police tried to stop them for speeding, but they ditched the vehicle and ran off on foot.

  • Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money

    The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money. The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Cheney hits Trump on 'Big Lie' of 2020 election

    We are more than 100 days into President Biden's administration, and House Republican leadership is focused on Donald Trump. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake, and Politico Playbook Co-Author and White House Reporter, Eugene Daniels join Katy to discuss.

  • Giuliani Claims FBI ‘Trying to Frame’ Him after Apartment Raid

    Rudy Giuliani on Monday rejected allegations that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act and accused federal investigators of “trying to frame” him, according to a new report. Giuliani told Fox News that the early-morning raid on his apartment by federal investigators was “out of control.” Federal agents on Wednesday seized electronic devices from Giuliani, who has previously served as a personal attorney to former President Trump, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. “At about 6 a.m., there was a banging on my door — a very loud banging, and outside there was a group of an endless number of FBI agents,” Giuliani told Fox News. “Usually a person who has been a former assistant U.S. attorney, a U.S. attorney, a mayor, the associate attorney general, usually they receive a subpoena — not have their home raided,” Giuliani said. “The only lawyers they raid are lawyers for Donald Trump. I can’t think of another lawyer that has been raided other than lawyers for Trump,” he added. “Trump is in a special category because he doesn’t have constitutional rights.” Agents are in pursuit of communications between Giuliani and a number of Ukrainian officials, along with evidence related to former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to the Wall Street Journal. Investigators are reportedly investigating claims that Giuliani pushed to oust Yovanovitch as ambassador on behalf of Ukrainian government officials, in exchange for information on Biden family business dealings in Ukraine. If true, Giuliani would have violated federal lobbying laws. However, Giuliani has vehemently denied the allegations. Giuliani told the outlet he believes the investigation is the result of federal investigators’ “hatred of President Trump.” “They are beyond the ability to control their rational thinking or their decency, and they have a serious, serious ethical issue, driven by Trump derangement syndrome,” Giuliani said. “They are trying to frame me,” he added. “They are trying to find something they can make into a crime, some technical violation, some mistake I made.” He said he was “shocked” when agents showed him a warrant for his electronics over an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration “for failure to file as a foreign agent on behalf of an unnamed Ukrainian official.” He said he “never did this” and had offered to discuss the allegations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as recently as March 4. Giuliani said that as an attorney of 51 years and the former U.S. attorney for SDNY that “I know the criminal law and I do not violate it.” He said he complied with FARA “completely.” “My contracts have clauses that I will not act as a foreign agent, and I wanted to show these things to the government so that they would stop their consistent illegal leaking of an investigation,” Giuliani said. “There is no way on earth that they could have anyone telling the truth that I was acting as a foreign agent,” he continued, “nor do they have any evidence that I tried to influence the government on behalf of clients.” He said he referred any Ukrainian clients to Victoria Toensing, who also received a visit from the FBI, according to the report. However, though Toensing turned over a cell phone to the agency, she did not have her home searched and was told she “is not the target of the investigation,” a source told Fox News. Meanwhile, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Giuliani’s associates, have been charged with crimes, including campaign finance violations, for allegedly directing foreign money to U.S. campaigns in an effort to gain influence over candidates.

  • British woman, 25, ‘shot in head’ during visit to Pakistan as police open murder case

    The victim had come to Pakistan two months ago

  • French reporter's kidnapping in Mali: what we know

    Missing French journalist Olivier Dubois says he has been kidnapped in Mali by a jihadist group with links to Al-Qaeda, according to a video circulating on social media on Wednesday.

  • Conditions coming together for another historic wildfire season in US

    If April showers bring May flowers, then what does an expansive springtime drought mean for wildfire season? According to AccuWeather expert meteorologists, an ominous outlook. The significant lack of precipitation in recent months has set the stage for a dangerous season ahead, with more than 75% of the western United States experiencing drought conditions, 21% of which is under exceptional drought, which is the most extreme level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. After a record-smashing wildfire season in 2020, many across the western U.S. are still putting the pieces of their lives back together as the 2021 season is getting underway. The dangerously dry conditions will play a crucial role in wildfire activity potentially consuming millions of acres this season, which unofficially runs from May to October each year. However, when those fires arrive and at what ferocity they burn will depend on a few crucial factors. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel, with his decades of forecasting experience, has the crucial preview of the dangers that lie ahead. According to Samuhel, this year's season is forecast to burn 9.5 million acres of land across the western U.S., which would be 130% of the five-year average and 140% of the 10-year average. As last year's catastrophic season has already proved, Mother Nature couldn't care less about a global pandemic, and wildfires are forecast to once again burn an above-average area of land. In 2020, the record-breaking wildfire season devoured upwards of 4.3 million acres in California alone, more than double the state's previous record. For context, three of California's four most destructive wildfire seasons on record have occurred in the past five years. Elsewhere, Colorado witnessed four of its largest fires in state history also burn during the 2020 wildfire season, totaling more than 625,000 acres, while Oregon topped the 1-million acreage mark due to six different wildfires that burned more than 100,000 acres each. The dry conditions of the West also fueled cataclysmic wildfire seasons in Washington, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona, where state records fell throughout the region. As nice as it would be for places in the western U.S. to have a reprieve this year, Samuhel said the forecast doesn't look cooperative for most places. "Unfortunately, in a nutshell, it looks like it's going to be another busy season," he said. "We're seeing a lot of drought. Almost half of the country is experiencing drought and the bulk of that is to the west," he added, noting that AccuWeather forecasters "are expecting an above-average fire season." Samuhel said this season will not only be an active one for wildfires, but a potentially long-lasting one as well. A big reason for that is due to the extremely dry spring season that many Western states have endured, which can spell trouble, particularly in the beginning of the season. He specifically pointed to the areas of the Desert Southwest, especially Arizona and New Mexico, as spots where a notably warm spring could mean wildfire danger. "Those are places that really missed out on rainfall this past year and we're expecting a hot spring there to continue," he said. In the Pacific Northwest, forecasters are looking at Washington, Oregon and Wyoming as areas that could also see the fire season quickly spring to life. In the first few months of the season, he said, firefighting worries will likely be focused on Arizona and New Mexico before the summer heat ramps up and spreads the risks northwestward into California, Oregon and Washington. In typical years, fire season usually reaches peak activity from south to north, and ramps up across the Pacific Northwest and interior Northwest in the second half of the summer. "Places like Washington state, Idaho, Montana -- you usually don't see a whole lot of fire activity until late July and early August," he said, but added that the rapidly evolving nature of the season should keep residents on alert. In California, the northern half of the state is usually hit first by fires in the middle of the summer, but the worst usually saves itself for the fall. The parched earth has left vegetation dry ahead of the hot summer, according to researchers from San Jose State University, who recently found that moisture content levels in vegetation samples were the lowest in a decade. FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. California power regulators reprimanded Pacific Gas and Electric for continuing to neglect its electrical grid that has ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California and ordered the utility to do be more vigilant in the upcoming months of hot, windy weather. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File) "Of course, California can get fires any time of the year, but fire season usually starts in Northern California," Samuhel said. And by June, the fire season is underway across the state. The worst part of the season usually occurs during late summer and fall, he explained. "September and October are bad months for California fires." While the lack of moisture and widespread drought has amplified wildfire worries this year due to the dry kindling that can fuel the blazes, it also has meant that regrowing brush has had less support to flourish. In Southern California, where some residents are still picking up the pieces from last year's tragic season, the drought could actually provide some wildfire relief. Damage from the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire is seen at Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder Creek, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) "Some areas, like Southern California, tend to get more wildfires with brush and grass," Samuhel said. "Since it was a dry winter there, that means there wasn't a lot of new grass that grew. So that could reduce the wildfire threat a little bit, at least in that area." On top of the lack of new growth, Samuhel said a lot of cool air in the area this summer will also likely help places in Southern California escape a horrible fire season. However, he added that it takes just one small spark to trigger devastation and disruption for hundreds of thousands even if they aren't in direct threat from a wildfire. Power utilities, especially last year, conducted a number of public safety shutoffs to reduce the threat of fires igniting when conditions worsen. "Obviously, it takes one fire in the wrong spot and during a high-wind event, which is hard to predict months ahead of time, and they could still have a devastating fire, even in Southern California," he said. The trigger of last season's most destructive disasters wasn't directly man-made, like seasons prior had been, but rather from lightning strikes. Four of the six largest California wildfires of 2020 were ignited by lightning strikes, a threat that once again looms over the 2021 season. In August of last year, Samuhel said, thousands of lightning strikes pelted California in a matter of days, igniting a slew of fires. As the blazes merged and became a massive complex fire, the lightning worries continued and stretched northward into Oregon. Once a wildfire has ignited, untimely winds off the Pacific coast can spell disaster. Samuhel pointed to the post-lightning winds in 2020 that spread the August fires as one of the main culprits for fueling fires in Northern California, around San Francisco, and in Oregon. FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) "Wind is the fire's number one friend. We saw that after lightning storms in August and September," he said. "There was a huge wind event." A similar wind outbreak could mean another record-breaking season for California. Due to massive swaths of dry tinder and the prevalence of wildfires in neighboring states, increased winds could prove particularly potent in the fall if gusts carry blazes into populated areas. "If there's going to be another wind event like that, then this will be, by far, a record year just given how much drier it is this year than it was at this time last year," Samuhel said. "Those wind events are more likely [to occur] real late in the summer and into the fall." Wind events can also be a key factor in Southern California. The annual Santa Ana winds are high-speed and dangerous gusts that periodically kick up and blow from the mountains to the coast in Southern California, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Last season, Santa Ana winds were partially responsible for the longer-than-usual duration of the season, whipping up wide-ranging fires into December. The Santa Ana winds are also notorious for bringing low humidity to the region. As air descends through the mountains to the lower elevations, the winds also dry out the air, making for potentially explosive conditions in which wildfires can easily ignite. Last year, the National Weather Service warned that relative humidity could plummet to as low as 5% during some of the strong Santa Ana wind events -- which is low even for the desert. Even though there was less vegetation growth this year, which will limit the abundance of dry fuels available to feed fires this season, the emergence of strong Santa Ana wind events could still create conditions in which wildfires could easily ignite, or the winds could spread any fires that break out. Another annual wind event is known as the Sundowner winds. As the name suggests, those gusts kick up around sunset and can wreak havoc throughout the night for firefighters. According to Sosnowski, they tend to blow from the north from the Santa Ynez Mountains to the coast of Santa Barbara County, in the southern half of California. Sundowner winds are most common during the late spring and early summer. This Monday, April 26, 2021, photo released by USDA Forest Service shows fire progressing in the Lincoln National Forest in N.M. A top-tier management team and additional air tankers and ground crews have been assigned to a wildfire burning in the Sacramento Mountains of south-central New Mexico. The fire near the Three Rivers Campground and west of the Ski Apache ski resort was 5% contained by Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021, after charring 18.75 square miles, according to a statement posted by fire managers. (USDA Forest Service via AP) As previously mentioned, the unofficial season for wildfire activity stretches from May to October, but the unofficial nature of that range has been proven already in 2021. As of May 1, 2020, some 220,823 acres of wildfire destruction had occurred, and 2020 wound up being the most destructive wildfire season in U.S. history. In 2021, that number has more than doubled. From Jan. 1 to April 29, the pre-season fire activity has already consumed more than 461,000 acres, according to the Insurance Information Institute. One of the most notable blazes burning thus far, New Mexico's Three Rivers Fire, started in the Desert Southwest just as Samuhel had forecast. The fire was burning in Lincoln National Forest and spread into Mescalero Apache Tribal Land, driven by unfavorably gusty winds and low humidity. The early-season's most expansive wildfires have burned in North Dakota, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, where a pair of blazes have combined to consume over 13,000 acres. In South Dakota, another blaze, the Horse Pasture Fire, burned another 5,000 acres in April. More notable than the acreage was the blaze's proximity to Mount Rushmore, however. In late March, flames from the Schroeder Fire crept close enough to the historic landmark and nearby towns to force the evacuations of about 500 people. The inferno destroyed multiple buildings and shut down visitation access to the mountainous structure. Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, the Schroeder Fire and other fires burning in the Black Hills area closed the site for multiple days until firefighters could corral the perimeter. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 9 Sleeper Sofas That’ll Make You Want to Hit Snooze (in a Good Way)

    Not only are the frame and upholstery built and finished by hand (respectively, of course) but the sleeper sofa’s mattress is made using a pocket coil system for firm yet personalized support. Get it now! Room Essentials’ futon sofa from Target is a reminder that sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. With a solid wood frame and breathable, hypoallergenic fabrics covering the seat and back cushions, the Logan Drive convertible sleeper sofa will make your overnight guests glad they saved money skipping the hotel.

  • CME Group closing most of its Chicago trading pits 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss CME Group closing most of its Chicago trading pits.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role