Trump and his children sued by N.Y. attorney general for fraud

Storyful

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for falsely inflating his net worth to benefit himself on Wednesday, September 21.According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), James filed the lawsuit against Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management, and involved entities for engaging in years of financial fraud to obtain economic benefits.Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.The OAG is seeking to permanently bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation, among a list of other reliefs.“The complaint demonstrates that Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said. Credit: Office of the New York State Attorney General via Storyful