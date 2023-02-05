Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction

Former President Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) sparred online Sunday after Christie predicted that Trump couldn’t beat President Biden if they run against each other in the 2024 presidential election.

Christie, who endorsed Trump in 2016 after dropping his own campaign for the presidency but has since become a vocal Trump critic, made the 2024 forecast Sunday on ABC News, where he is now a contributor.

Trump fired back on Truth Social. “‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie, the failed former Governor of New Jersey, spent almost his entire last year in office campaigning in New Hampshire for the Republican Nomination for President. Much like his term in office, where he left with an Approval Rating of just 9%, his Presidential campaign was a complete disaster,” Trump wrote.

“He endorsed me the following day, later recommended Chris Wray for the FBI (how did that work out?), went down in flames, and then was SALVAGED by ABC FAKE NEWS. I never wanted him!” the former president said of his former transition team chief.

Christie responded later Sunday afternoon on Twitter, calling Trump’s Truth Social post a “new tantrum” and dismissing the attacks.

“I’m the target of Donald Trump’s new tantrum. None of his lies about me today bothered him when he asked me to prep him for every general election debate or offered me 3 different cabinet posts,” Christie wrote on Twitter.

The former governor noted that Trump is “the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware” and added that the “loss to Joe still stings,” referring to the 2020 presidential race.

Christie on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday said, “I don’t think so” when asked by the network’s Jonathan Karl whether Trump could defeat Biden in the upcoming election.

Moderate Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire agreed, arguing that Trump could secure the GOP’s nomination but likely couldn’t beat Biden — because the American people are “going to push back” against “a very extreme candidate.”

Trump is the only major GOP candidate to announce a 2024 run so far, but a number of other prominent Republicans are expected to join the race, with Trump seen as a weakened candidate after his 2020 loss and backing of a number of failed candidates in 2022.

