Trump civil fraud trial begins in NYC

Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multi-billion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. In an interview broadcast yesterday on 60 Minutes, Lewis, the famed chronicler of financial adventure and misadventure -- his books include Liar's Poker, Moneyball and The Big Short -- said that he didn't set out to write a book about SBF.