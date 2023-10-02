New York AG's office says Trump committed 'persistent illegal acts' as civil fraud trial begins

Donald Trump was in the courtroom Monday for the beginning of the $250 million civil fraud trial brought by the New York attorney general’s office against the former president, his company and two of his children — a case that could have widespread implications for the former president's businesses.

In his opening statement, Kevin Wallace of the A.G.'s office told a Manhattan judge that Trump and officials at his company had engaged in "persistent illegal acts" with overly inflated financial statements with values that were "determined by Donald Trump."

He said Trump overvalued his financial statements between $812 million and $2.2 billion, knew that they were false and used them to obtain benefits including loans at terms he was not entitled to.

Trump tried to blame former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for the financial certifications at his deposition in the case, Wallace said, but "he was lying."

Trump, who was not required to attend the trial, sat with his arms crossed for most of Wallace's presentation to Judge Arthur Engoron, occasionally tapping his foot. The trial puts into focus Trump's business acumen, as the attorney general's office will seek to portray the image-fixated ex-president as a fraud who intentionally overstated his successes.

After opening statements were done, Trump walked out of the courtroom shooting an angry glare at Attorney General Letitia James.

"We’re going to be here for months with a judge that already made up his mind. It’s ridiculous," Trump complained to reporters during the lunch break, amping up his attacks on Engoron, whose rulings in the case could cost Trump's company hundreds of millions of dollars and impact its ability to do business in New York.

“This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he’s doing. He’s interfering with an election, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

The civil trial kicks off what may be a series of courtroom appearances by Trump, who is also facing criminal charges in four different jurisdictions, including two cases in connection with his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has sought to paint all of his legal woes as an effort to keep him from returning to power and political retribution as he holds onto the lead in the Republican primary.

Trump's attorney Christopher Kise said in his opening statement that the evidence would show Trump "made many billions of dollars being right about real estate investments" and "building one of the most successful real estate empires in the world" and "one of the most successful brands."

He told the judge that valuations are subjective, and noted that Trump never defaulted on any of the loans. "There was no fraud," Kise said. "President Trump did not make any false statements."

The no-jury trial in Manhattan is expected to last about three months, concluding by Dec. 22, and will be decided by Engoron.

Kise was followed by combative Trump attorney Alina Habba, who's clashed with the judge in the past. Habba called former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, one of the AG's witnesses in the case, a "liar," suggested James' investigation was politically motivated and complained that James was undervaluing Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida club, which she said is "worth at least a billion dollars."

The AG's office said its value is closer to $75 million.

Habba also complained that her client "did want a jury" to hear the case, but Engoron noted that Trump's team had never asked for a jury trial.

The first witness called by the AG's office was Donald Bender, Trump's former accountant. Bender testified at last year's criminal tax fraud trial against two Trump Organization companies that were ultimately convicted and fined $1.6 million.

On Monday, Bender testified about how he would compile Trump's financial statements — the documents the AG said had inflated values. Bender said he used information that was sent to him from the company to put them together. Though Bender was speaking in fairly dry technical terms, many in the courtroom seemed to be enthralled.

Earlier, Trump addressed the media assembled outside the courtroom as he arrived for the trial at 10 a.m., attacking James and accusing her of filing the case to damage him politically.

"They’re trying to damage me so I don’t do as well as I’m doing," Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination said.

The judge recently sided in part with James' office, finding that Trump committed repeated acts of fraud for years that included lying to banks and insurers by both overvaluing and undervaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth by billions of dollars.

Trump’s arguments to defend the fraudulent statements are based in “a fantasy world, not the real world,” Engoron wrote in a 35-page ruling last week.

The ruling, which allowed the case to go to trial this week, will also have practical repercussions for Trump's numerous limited liability companies, or LLCs. The judge's order set in motion a dissolution process for entities like Trump Organization LLC, which has helped expand the Trump brand over the years.

The outstanding issues in the case, beyond what Engoron ruled on last week, will be resolved at trial.

Kise has called that ruling “outrageous” and said he planned to appeal.

Trump has repeatedly disparaged Engoron, including as recently as Sunday night when he called Engoron a “Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me” in a post on Truth Social.

Trump confirmed Sunday on Truth Social that he would be in the courtroom for the opening of the trial "to fight for my name and reputation.” He's expected to attend the first two days of the proceedings.

James was in the courtroom Monday for the beginning of the trial. Trump did not acknowledge her as he walked in, followed by his son Eric. Before entering, Trump delivered remarks in the hallway in which he criticized James directly, calling her a "corrupt attorney general."

“Everything was perfect. There was no crime. The crime is against me," Trump said in the courthouse, where Walt Nauta, his aide and co-defendant on federal charges he mishandled classified documents, was in his entourage.

James said in a statement ahead of the trial “No matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country. The rule of law must apply equally to everyone, and it is my responsibility to make sure that it does."

She told reporters on her way into court that "no one is above the law. And it is my responsibility and my duty and my job to enforce it."

Trump and three of his children, Don Jr. and Eric, who both serve as senior executives in the Trump Organization, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, are among the 28 witnesses the A.G.'s office plans to call.

Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, is also set to take the stand, in addition to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer.

In a criminal trial last year, Weisselberg testified against the Trump Organization and was sentenced to five months in jail in connection with his role in the company’s 15-year tax fraud scheme. The Trump Organization was convicted on 17 counts related to conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records and was hit with $1.6 million in fines.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com